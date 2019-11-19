Meta Byte Technologies Enters into Strategic Partnership with Virsec to Deliver Game-Changing Cybersecurity to the Middle East

Partnership will offer advanced cyber protection for critical assets throughout the region

Meta Byte Technologies, the next-generation technology solution provider, today announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Virsec, a leader in cybersecurity innovation and a game-changer in cyber defense strategy. With this partnership, service providers and enterprises in the Middle East region will achieve complete protection for IT systems as well as Industrial Control Systems (ICS) and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems. Virsec’s patented technology and its unique approach protects against risks posed by targeted cyberattacks across IT and OT systems.

“Enterprises are always in pursuit of solutions that can better protect their systems against cyber criminals. With the rise in the number of targeted attacks, enterprises have paid a heavy price either implementing expensive protection solutions without guaranteed results or recovering after attacks. With Virsec technology that protects against known and unknown exploits, clients can deterministically protect their IT and OT systems and realise benefits in speed, efficiency and error reduction, leading to faster returns for their cyber risk management investments,” said Salil Dighe, CEO of Meta Byte Technologies.

The Virsec Security Platform stops fileless attacks and in-memory exploits that escape detection by conventional security. These advanced application attacks have been considered indefensible and have put many enterprises in jeopardy. Virsec stands up to these threats, protecting applications from the inside whether their systems are patched or unpatched.

“We are delighted to partner with Meta Byte Technologies to support the delivery of our groundbreaking cyber security platform to enterprises and service providers across the Middle East,” said Bobby Gupta, Managing Director of International Business at Virsec. “Combining our unique technology with Meta Byte’s expertise will help secure businesses in the region and deliver the next level of operational excellence in cyber risk management.”

About Meta Byte Technologies

Headquartered in Dubai Silicon Oasis, Meta Byte Technologies is a next-generation technology consulting company, offering best-of-breed business and technology services to deliver world-class solutions to its customers.

The company is led by industry professionals with decades of technology experience, and is well equipped with market knowledge, technical skill sets, innovative thinking, and dedicated support teams to deliver value for its customers around the world. For further details please visit www.meta-byte.com.

About Virsec

Based in San Jose, California, Virsec was founded on the belief that a new model is required to counter today’s advanced threats. The company is led by industry veterans who have driven one of the world’s top processor teams, and created innovative technology in network security, embedded systems and real-time memory protection. The team has broad leadership experience at multiple leading cybersecurity and technology companies, and a long list of high-growth startups. More information is available at www.virsec.com

