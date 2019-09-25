Log in
Meta Financial : ® Announces New EVP & General Counsel

09/25/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Financial Group, Inc.® (NASDAQ: CASH) ('Meta') announced today that Anthony Sharett has been named Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary.

Anthony Sharett joins Meta having most recently held legal and business unit leadership positions at Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company, including as the General Counsel and Interim President for Nationwide Bank and as the President of Nationwide Pet Insurance. Previously, Sharett was a partner at BakerHostetler where he was the national co-leader of the firm's Financial Services Practice Group. He holds a J.D. from The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Ball State University in Political Science. Sharett is a member of the American College of Consumer Financial Services Lawyers and has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America.

'Anthony brings tremendous leadership experience to our legal team,' said Brad Hanson, President and CEO of Meta. 'We are extremely fortunate to have someone with his background and expertise as we continue to grow and execute our strategic initiatives.'

Meta is a leader in providing innovative financial solutions to consumers and businesses in under-served niche markets, and believes in financial inclusion for all. Meta's commercial lending division works with high-value niche industries, rapid-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. MetaBank is one of the largest issuers of prepaid cards in the U.S., having issued more than a billion cards in partnership with banks, program managers, payments providers and other businesses, and offers a total payments services solution that includes ACH origination, wire transfers and more.

About Meta Financial Group, Inc.®
Meta Financial Group, Inc. ® (Nasdaq: CASH) is the holding company for the financial services company MetaBank® ('Meta'). Founded in 1954, Meta has grown to operate in several different financial sectors: payments, commercial finance, tax services, community banking and consumer lending. Meta works with high-value niche industries, strategic-growth companies and technology adopters to grow their businesses and build more profitable customer relationships. Meta tailors solutions for bank and non-bank businesses, and provides a focused collaborative approach. The organization is helping to shape the evolving financial services landscape by directly investing in innovation and complementary businesses that strategically expand its suite of services. Meta has a national presence and over 1,200 employees, with corporate headquarters in Sioux Falls, S.D. For more information, visit the Meta Financial Group website or LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:Brittany Kelley Elsasser
Director of Investor Relations
605-362-2423
bkelley@metabank.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-financial-group-inc-announces-new-evp--general-counsel-300925503.html

SOURCE Meta Financial Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Meta Financial Group Inc. published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 20:32:02 UTC
