Meta-e Discovery Awarded ISO 27001 Certification

06/03/2020 | 09:32am EDT

Meta-e Discovery LLC, a leading e-discovery and litigation technology services firm, announced today that it has obtained the ISO 27001 standard certification for its information security management system (ISMS) designed to protect the company’s e-discovery services for electronic data collection and hosting services. This certification includes the company’s personnel, information technology systems, applications, policies, procedures, standards, tools, utilities and data used in the execution of its services.

“We are proud of having earned this important accreditation acknowledging our successful efforts in maintaining and achieving critical industry benchmarks, particularly in the area of data security,” said Paul McVoy, Meta-e CEO and co-founder. “Meta-e is committed to ensuring that we continue to improve and enhance the services we provide our clients, and we are grateful to our clients for the great feedback and for entrusting us with their business.”

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard for the establishment and certification of an ISMS. The standard specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, operating, monitoring, reviewing and improving a documented ISMS within the context of the organization’s overall business risks. It sets forth a risk-based approach that focuses on adequate and proportionate security controls that protect information assets and give confidence to clients whose sensitive data resides on Meta-e’s systems.

These assessments were performed by Intertek, a global company with a network of over 46,000 people in 1,000 laboratories and offices in 100 countries that provides quality and safety solutions to a wide range of industries around the world.

Meta-e is one of only 18 e-discovery litigation support providers recognized and ranked by the prestigious Chambers and Partners Litigation Support Guide. Meta-e’s CEO is also ranked by Chambers as one of only eight top e-discovery professionals in the country. Mr. McVoy has managed domestic and international e-discovery projects for both plaintiffs and defendants for almost 20 years. He is an active member of The Sedona Conference® and is editor of the Sedona Glossary, a frequently cited paper that is widely used to define eDiscovery terms.

Based in New York and Connecticut, Meta-e Discovery has handled e-discovery for a variety of litigation matters ranging from the largest class actions and complex litigation to individual commercial disputes.

To learn more about Meta-e Discovery visit us at www.metaediscovery.com or contact us by email at info@metaediscovery.com or by calling 203-544-8323.


© Business Wire 2020
