Metabook Announces Rebranding as Metabook Entertainment

Metabook Inc. today announced its rebranding as Metabook Entertainment, reflecting the company’s ongoing expansion into new content areas. The newly established corporate identity will unite the company’s growing portfolio of media and entertainment properties.

“Today’s announcement reflects the evolution of Metabook from a company focused primarily on the publishing sector to a multi-channel entertainment brand,” said Christian Alfonsi, co-founder and chairman of Metabook Entertainment. “Innovation has been one of the hallmarks of the company since its inception, and will remain central to our vision.”

Metabook Entertainment acquires, develops and licenses original IP across multiple formats. The privately held company has established itself as a producer of award-winning film and audio content that has featured such talents as Elizabeth Banks, Laura Benanti, Laverne Cox, Dana Delany, Kathleen Turner and Alfred Uhry. It has also released titles by New York Times bestselling authors including John Berendt, Diane Clehane and Wally Lamb on its publishing imprint Metabook® and entered into strategic partnerships with leading publishers worldwide.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the content industry, with so many ways to tap new audiences constantly emerging,” said Metabook Entertainment co-founder Ken Siman, who will continue to lead the company’s publishing division. “What hasn’t changed is the value and power of compelling stories.”

Among the projects in development at Metabook Entertainment are recently announced film and television adaptations of the upcoming true crime thriller Blonde, Beautiful and Dead: The Murder Mystery That Inspired Twin Peaks by David Bushman and Mark Givens, which will be published by Thomas & Mercer, an Amazon Publishing imprint.

About Metabook Entertainment

Metabook Entertainment is a producer of premier content in a variety of mediums and an array of genres. Founded by Benjamin Alfonsi, Christian Alfonsi and Ken Siman, Metabook Entertainment acquires, develops and licenses original IP across multiple formats. A digital innovation pioneer, the company has established itself as “a serious player” (The New York Times), publishing works by New York Times bestselling authors on its cutting-edge digital imprint Metabook®. Its integrated film, music and audio content featuring Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winning talent has been called “an immersive experience not found anywhere else” (Adweek). As Metabook Entertainment continues its expansion into film and television development under its Metabook Films banner, the company remains rooted in the power of great storytelling. Visit: www.metabookentertainment.com

