Metafina GmbH: Purchase Offer for illiquid securities

DGAP-Media / 28.02.2019 / 07:18
German Metafina GmbH issues first purchase offer for illiquid securities.
Metafina GmbH intends to issue further offers to buy bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets.
Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities.
Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade.
Metafina GmbH
Blumenau 44
22089 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-01
Fax: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-02
info@metafina.de
www.metafina.de
Issuer: Metafina GmbH
