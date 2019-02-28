Log in
Metafina GmbH: Purchase Offer for illiquid securities

02/28/2019 | 01:20am EST
DGAP-Media / 28.02.2019 / 07:18

German Metafina GmbH issues first purchase offer for illiquid securities.

Metafina GmbH intends to issue further offers to buy bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets.

Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities.

Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade.


Metafina GmbH
Blumenau 44
22089 Hamburg
Tel.: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-01
Fax: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-02
info@metafina.de
www.metafina.de
img


End of Media Release

Issuer: Metafina GmbH
Key word(s): Enterprise

28.02.2019 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

782117  28.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=782117&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.