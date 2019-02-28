Metafina GmbH: Purchase Offer for illiquid securities



DGAP-Media / 28.02.2019 / 07:18





Metafina GmbH intends to issue further offers to buy bonds, shares or certificates not being traded on regulated markets.



Since February 1, 2019, Metafina GmbH operates as a financial service provider regulated by German authorities.



Offices of Metafina GmbH are situated in Hamburg, the largest city in Northern Germany, rich in tradition for finance and trade.





Metafina GmbH

Blumenau 44

22089 Hamburg

Tel.: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-01

Fax: +49 (0)40 22 63 02 05-02

info@metafina.de

www.metafina.de

