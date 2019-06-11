Metal Bank : 8 Mile Project Drilling Programme to Commence

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 11 June 2019
ASX: MBK
Eastern Target Exploration Update - Drilling
Programme To Commence
8 Mile Project
-
IP geophysics survey completed across large intrusion-related gold system near the Mt Rawdon gold mine (2Moz).
-
IP geophysics data has identified potential depth extensions of near surface gold mineralisation intersected in previous historical shallow drilling, including 22m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface and 38m @ 0.46g/t Au from 14m at two prospects, representing 'open' porphyry-style gold systems, located over 2kms apart.
Figure 1: Location of Metal Bank Limited gold projects including 8 Mile project
Tony Schreck, Managing Director of Metal Bank commented:
"Results from the IP geophysics at the 8 Mile project have identified potential depth extensions to the broad zones of gold mineralisation intersected in shallow historical drilling. We are now preparing an initial drill programme to follow up on these very positive results.
These latest results strengthen our technical interpretation that the Eastern Target represents a large-scale intrusion related gold system"
P a g e | 1
Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('Metal Bank', 'MBK' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide this update on activities.
Three lines of IP geophysics (pole-dipole) totalling 3.3 line kilometres in conjunction with additional soil geochemical sampling (49 samples) was completed on the Eastern Target (8 Mile project), located close to the Mt Rawdon gold deposit (2Moz) in south-east Queensland, Australia (Refer to Figure 1).
Interpretation of the IP geophysical results defines multiple new priority bulk tonnage intrusion-related gold targets and 'feeder zone' structures below and adjacent to the gold mineralisation intersected in historical drilling at both the Flori's Find and Painkiller prospects. An initial drilling programme is being developed for these priority targets to follow execution of drilling access agreements.
Results from the expanded soil programme extend the gold system to greater than 3.6km in length and show that it remains open to the north-east defined by a gold in soil anomaly 200m wide (open to the north-east). Refer to Figure 2 showing the location of the soil programme.
Metal zonation models derived from the multi-element soil geochemistry highlight at least four hydrothermal centres with halos focused on two parallel regional trends located 1km apart. These are coincident with strong surface alteration (silica-sericite-clay) and are interpreted to represent bulk tonnage style intrusion-related gold systems. (Refer to Figures 2 and 3). Our initial drilling programme will focus on two of the hydrothermal centres where gold mineralisation has been intersected in historical drilling. This will enhance our understanding of the gold system prior to drilling other targets.
Exploration has now defined a large gold system defined by gold and multielement soil geochemistry and representing an overlooked, large-scale intrusion related gold system. The entire system has only received limited shallow historical drilling (completed 1995) which intersected broad zones of near-surface gold mineralisation at two prospects over 2km apart. Historical drill results1 include 22m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface (Flori's Find prospect) and 38m
-
0.46g/t Au from 14m (Painkiller prospect). Refer to Figure 2 showing location of the historical drilling.
These latest geophysical and geochemical results strengthen the technical interpretation that the Eastern Target represents a large-scale intrusion related gold system. This represents a significant opportunity for MBK to apply modern exploration models and techniques to this large gold system along trend from the 2Moz Mt Rawdon gold mine.
1 Placer Exploration, 1995 CR27237
P a g e | 2
Figure 2: Eastern Target showing historical drilling and MBK soil geochemistry
P a g e | 3
Figure 3: Eastern Target schematic section and bulk tonnage targets.
Figure 4: 8 Mile project showing the Eastern and Western targets associated with broad magnetic lows on RTP magnetics image and previous drilling (Placer Exploration 1995 CR27237)
P a g e | 4
8 Mile Project - Forward Programme
MBK's immediate focus on the 8 Mile Project is to further investigate the Eastern Target area where metal zonation models combined with latest geophysics data have identified large-scale bulk tonnage targets near the Mt Rawdon gold mine (2Moz). An initial drilling programme is being developed for these priority targets to follow execution of drilling access agreements.
Other Activities
While the 8 Mile project is the current focus of exploration activities, we are also pursuing options to advance our Triumph and Eidsvold projects, including potential Joint Venture arrangements.
In addition, we are conducting advanced review and analysis of new growth opportunities through acquisition and corporate transactions with the focus on cash-flow generating assets to assist with the funding of the exploration portfolio.
For further information contact:
Tony Schreck - Managing Director +61 419 683 196 tony@metalbank.com.au
About Metal Bank
Metal Bank Limited is an ASX-listed minerals exploration company (ASX: MBK).
Metal Bank's core focus is creating value through a combination of exploration success and quality project acquisition. The company's key projects are the Triumph, Eidsvold, and 8 Mile Gold projects situated in the northern New England Fold Belt of central Queensland, which also hosts the Cracow (3Moz Au), Mt Rawdon (2Moz Au), Mt Morgan (8Moz Au, 0.4Mt Cu) and Gympie (5Moz Au) gold deposits.
The company has an experienced Board and management team that brings regional knowledge, expertise in early stage exploration and development, relevant experience in the mid cap ASX-listed resource sector and a focus on sound corporate governance.
P a g e | 5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Metal Bank Limited published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:17:01 UTC