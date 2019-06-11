Metal Bank : 8 Mile Project Drilling Programme to Commence

"Results from the IP geophysics at the 8 Mile project have identified potential depth extensions to the broad zones of gold mineralisation intersected in shallow historical drilling. We are now preparing an initial drill programme to follow up on these very positive results.

IP geophysics data has identified potential depth extensions of near surface gold mineralisation intersected in previous historical shallow drilling, including 22m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface and 38m @ 0.46g/t Au from 14m at two prospects, representing 'open'

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('Metal Bank', 'MBK' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide this update on activities.

Three lines of IP geophysics (pole-dipole) totalling 3.3 line kilometres in conjunction with additional soil geochemical sampling (49 samples) was completed on the Eastern Target (8 Mile project), located close to the Mt Rawdon gold deposit (2Moz) in south-east Queensland, Australia (Refer to Figure 1).

Interpretation of the IP geophysical results defines multiple new priority bulk tonnage intrusion-related gold targets and 'feeder zone' structures below and adjacent to the gold mineralisation intersected in historical drilling at both the Flori's Find and Painkiller prospects. An initial drilling programme is being developed for these priority targets to follow execution of drilling access agreements.

Results from the expanded soil programme extend the gold system to greater than 3.6km in length and show that it remains open to the north-east defined by a gold in soil anomaly 200m wide (open to the north-east). Refer to Figure 2 showing the location of the soil programme.

Metal zonation models derived from the multi-element soil geochemistry highlight at least four hydrothermal centres with halos focused on two parallel regional trends located 1km apart. These are coincident with strong surface alteration (silica-sericite-clay) and are interpreted to represent bulk tonnage style intrusion-related gold systems. (Refer to Figures 2 and 3). Our initial drilling programme will focus on two of the hydrothermal centres where gold mineralisation has been intersected in historical drilling. This will enhance our understanding of the gold system prior to drilling other targets.

Exploration has now defined a large gold system defined by gold and multielement soil geochemistry and representing an overlooked, large-scale intrusion related gold system. The entire system has only received limited shallow historical drilling (completed 1995) which intersected broad zones of near-surface gold mineralisation at two prospects over 2km apart. Historical drill results1 include 22m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface (Flori's Find prospect) and 38m

0.46g/t Au from 14m (Painkiller prospect). Refer to Figure 2 showing location of the historical drilling.

These latest geophysical and geochemical results strengthen the technical interpretation that the Eastern Target represents a large-scale intrusion related gold system. This represents a significant opportunity for MBK to apply modern exploration models and techniques to this large gold system along trend from the 2Moz Mt Rawdon gold mine.

