Metal Bank : Amended Quarterly Cashflow Report

0
08/07/2019 | 12:05am EDT

7 August 2019

The Manager

Company Announcements

ASX Limited

Dear Sir,

Amended Quarterly Cash Flow Report

An amended Quarterly Cashflow Report for Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) for the Quarter ending 30 June 2019, is attached, with the details for item 5, Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents for the Current quarter completed. These details were omitted from the original version released to ASX on 30 July 2019.

Yours faithfully,

Sue-Ann Higgins

Company Secretary

Metal Bank Limited ABN 51 127 297 170

Suite 506, Level 5, 50 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000

Mail: PO Box Q128, Queen Victoria Building, NSW 1230 Australia

T: +61 2 9078 7669 F: +61 2 9078 7661 E: info@metalbank.com.auW: www.metalbank.com.au

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

+Rule 5.5

Appendix 5B

Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity

quarterly report

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16

Name of entity

Metal Bank Limited

ABN

Quarter ended ("current quarter")

51 127 297 170

30 June 2019

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

1.

Cash flows from operating activities

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(a)

exploration & evaluation

(162)

(802)

(b)

development

(c)

production

(d)

staff costs

(e)

administration and corporate costs

(90)

(465)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

1.4

Interest received

13

42

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

1.6

Income taxes paid

1.7

Research and development refunds

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(239)

(1,225)

activities

2.

Cash flows from investing activities

2.1

Payments to acquire:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(c)

investments

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

(d) other non-current assets

2.2

Proceeds from the disposal of:

(a) property, plant and equipment

(2)

(2)

(b) tenements (see item 10)

(c) investments

(d) other non-current assets

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing

(2)

(2)

activities

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

3.1

Proceeds from issues of shares

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible notes

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of share options

3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options

3.5 Proceeds from borrowings 3.6 Repayment of borrowings

3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

3.8

Dividends paid

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing

0

0

activities

4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of

1,995

2,981

period

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating

(239)

(1,225)

activities (item 1.9 above)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(2)

(2)

(item 2.6 above)

4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

Year to date (12

$A'000

months)

$A'000

4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,754

1,754

period

5.

Reconciliation of cash and cash

Current quarter

Previous quarter

equivalents

$A'000

$A'000

at the end of the quarter (as shown in the

consolidated statement of cash flows) to the

related items in the accounts

5.1

Bank balances

854

195

5.2

Call deposits

900

1,800

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of

1,754

1,995

quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

6.

Payments to directors of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2

75

  1. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
  2. Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2

Salary and director fees paid to directors and director related entities.

7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates

  1. Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
  2. Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3

Current quarter

$A'000

7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2

Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report

8.

Financing facilities available

Total facility amount

Amount drawn at

Add notes as necessary for an

at quarter end

quarter end

understanding of the position

$A'000

$A'000

8.1

Loan facilities

8.2

Credit standby arrangements

8.3

Other (please specify)

8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.

9.

Estimated cash outflows for next quarter

9.1

Exploration and evaluation

9.2

Development

9.3

Production

9.4

Staff costs

9.5

Administration and corporate costs

9.6

Other (provide details if material)

9.7

Total estimated cash outflows

10.

Changes in

Tenement Nature of interest

tenements

reference

(items 2.1(b) and

and

2.2(b) above)

location

  1. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
  2. Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased

$A'000

200

100

300

Interest at

Interest

beginning

at end of

of quarter

quarter

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 07 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2019 04:04:08 UTC
