Metal Bank : Amended Quarterly Cashflow Report

7 August 2019
The Manager
Company Announcements
ASX Limited
Dear Sir,
Amended Quarterly Cash Flow Report
An amended Quarterly Cashflow Report for Metal Bank Limited (ASX:MBK) for the Quarter ending 30 June 2019, is attached, with the details for item 5, Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents for the Current quarter completed. These details were omitted from the original version released to ASX on 30 July 2019.
Yours faithfully,
Sue-Ann Higgins
Company Secretary
Metal Bank Limited ABN 51 127 297 170
Suite 506, Level 5, 50 Clarence St, Sydney NSW 2000
Mail: PO Box Q128, Queen Victoria Building, NSW 1230 Australia
T: +61 2 9078 7669 F: +61 2 9078 7661 E: info@metalbank.com.auW: www.metalbank.com.au
Appendix 5B Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity quarterly report
+Rule 5.5
Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity and oil and gas exploration entity
quarterly report
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin Appendix 8 Amended 01/07/97, 01/07/98, 30/09/01, 01/06/10, 17/12/10, 01/05/13, 01/09/16
Name of entity
Metal Bank Limited
|
ABN
|
Quarter ended ("current quarter")
|
51 127 297 170
|
30 June 2019
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
|
|
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
|
|
|
$A'000
|
1.
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
1.1
|
Receipts from customers
|
|
|
1.2
|
Payments for
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
exploration & evaluation
|
(162)
|
(802)
|
|
(b)
|
development
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
production
|
|
|
|
(d)
|
staff costs
|
|
|
|
(e)
|
administration and corporate costs
|
(90)
|
(465)
|
1.3
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
|
|
1.4
|
Interest received
|
13
|
42
|
1.5
|
Interest and other costs of finance paid
|
|
|
1.6
|
Income taxes paid
|
|
|
1.7
|
Research and development refunds
|
|
|
1.8
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
|
|
1.9
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(239)
|
(1,225)
|
|
activities
|
|
|
2.
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
2.1
|
Payments to acquire:
|
|
|
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
|
|
|
(b) tenements (see item 10)
|
|
|
|
(c)
|
investments
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
|
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
|
|
$A'000
|
|
(d) other non-current assets
|
|
|
2.2
|
Proceeds from the disposal of:
|
|
|
|
(a) property, plant and equipment
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
|
(b) tenements (see item 10)
|
|
|
|
(c) investments
|
|
|
|
(d) other non-current assets
|
|
|
2.3
|
Cash flows from loans to other entities
|
|
|
2.4
|
Dividends received (see note 3)
|
|
|
2.5
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
|
|
2.6
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
|
activities
|
|
|
3.
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
3.1
|
Proceeds from issues of shares
|
|
|
3.2
|
Proceeds from issue of convertible notes
|
|
|
3.3
|
Proceeds from exercise of share options
|
|
3.4 Transaction costs related to issues of shares, convertible notes or options
3.5 Proceeds from borrowings 3.6 Repayment of borrowings
3.7 Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings
|
3.8
|
Dividends paid
|
|
|
3.9
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
|
|
3.10
|
Net cash from / (used in) financing
|
0
|
0
|
|
activities
|
|
4. Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period
|
4.1
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of
|
1,995
|
2,981
|
|
period
|
4.2
|
Net cash from / (used in) operating
|
(239)
|
(1,225)
|
|
activities (item 1.9 above)
|
|
|
4.3
|
Net cash from / (used in) investing activities
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
|
(item 2.6 above)
|
|
4.4 Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)
|
|
Consolidated statement of cash flows
|
Current quarter
|
Year to date (12
|
|
$A'000
|
months)
|
|
|
$A'000
4.5 Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held
|
4.6
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
1,754
|
1,754
|
|
period
|
|
|
5.
|
Reconciliation of cash and cash
|
Current quarter
|
Previous quarter
|
|
equivalents
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
|
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the
|
|
|
|
consolidated statement of cash flows) to the
|
|
|
|
related items in the accounts
|
|
|
5.1
|
Bank balances
|
854
|
195
|
5.2
|
Call deposits
|
900
|
1,800
|
5.3
|
Bank overdrafts
|
|
|
5.4
|
Other (provide details)
|
|
|
5.5
|
Cash and cash equivalents at end of
|
1,754
|
1,995
|
|
quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)
|
|
|
6.
|
Payments to directors of the entity and their associates
|
Current quarter
|
|
|
|
$A'000
|
6.1
|
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
|
75
-
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
-
Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 6.1 and 6.2
Salary and director fees paid to directors and director related entities.
7. Payments to related entities of the entity and their associates
-
Aggregate amount of payments to these parties included in item 1.2
-
Aggregate amount of cash flow from loans to these parties included in item 2.3
7.3 Include below any explanation necessary to understand the transactions included in items 7.1 and 7.2
|
|
8.
|
Financing facilities available
|
Total facility amount
|
Amount drawn at
|
|
Add notes as necessary for an
|
at quarter end
|
quarter end
|
|
understanding of the position
|
$A'000
|
$A'000
|
8.1
|
Loan facilities
|
|
|
8.2
|
Credit standby arrangements
|
|
|
8.3
|
Other (please specify)
|
|
8.4 Include below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include details of those facilities as well.
|
9.
|
Estimated cash outflows for next quarter
|
9.1
|
Exploration and evaluation
|
9.2
|
Development
|
|
9.3
|
Production
|
|
9.4
|
Staff costs
|
|
9.5
|
Administration and corporate costs
|
9.6
|
Other (provide details if material)
|
9.7
|
Total estimated cash outflows
|
10.
|
Changes in
|
Tenement Nature of interest
|
|
tenements
|
reference
|
|
(items 2.1(b) and
|
and
|
|
2.2(b) above)
|
location
-
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements lapsed, relinquished or reduced
-
Interests in mining tenements and petroleum tenements acquired or increased
$A'000
200
|
|
100
|
|
300
|
Interest at
|
Interest
|
beginning
|
at end of
|
of quarter
|
quarter
|
