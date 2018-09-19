Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metal Bank : Appendix 3Y – Change of Director’s Interest Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 10:58pm EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity Metal Bank Limited ABN 127 297 170

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Anthony William Schreck

Date of last notice

24 November 2017

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

n/a

Date of change

20 September 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

  • - 16,959,814 ordinary shares comprising 14,112,591 ordinary shares held directly and 2,847,223 ordinary shares held indirectly

  • - 9,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents per share expiry date 30 November 2018

  • - 250,000 options exercisable at 3 cents per share expiry date 24 May 2019 held indirectly

Class

Ordinary Shares

Number acquired

541,516 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

nil

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Deemed issue price of 2.77 cents

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

No. of securities held after change

  • - 17,501,330 ordinary shares comprising 14,654,107 ordinary shares held directly and 2,847,223 ordinary shares held indirectly

  • - 9,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at 3 cents per share expiry date 30 November 2018

  • - 250,000 options exercisable at 3 cents per share expiry date 24 May 2019 held indirectly

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Issue of shares upon partial vesting of performance rights granted under the Metal Bank Performance Rights Plan approved by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 12 November 2015.

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

n/a

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

no

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

n/a

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

n/a

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Disclaimer

Metal Bank Limited published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 02:57:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:44pCargill meat solutions recalls ground beef products due to possible e. coli o26 contamination
GL
11:41pALIBABA : Jack Ma says people should prepare for 20 years of China-U.S. trade war
RE
11:33pMAZDA MOTOR : Man speeds through Peace Arch border crossing, then evades police for nearly 30 miles
AQ
11:32pMAILMYLENS.COM OFFERING THE BEST OF SOFT TORIC CONTACT LENSES AND MOIST CONTACT LENSES : Mailmylens.com is providing a variety of contact lenses that range from top-quality moist lenses from brands like Acuvue to soft toric lenses for astigmatism from other known brands.
AQ
11:26pCANOPY GROWTH : Key Cannabis Players Launch Venture Capital Companies
AQ
11:22pINTERNATIONAL MONTORO RESOURCES : Montoro Receives Encouraging Final Results from Completed ZTEM Helicopter Survey Over Serpent River- Pecors (Ni-Cu-PGE), Elliot Lake-Ontario Property
PU
11:22pMARLIN GLOBAL : MLN undiluted NAV as at 18/9/18 - $1.0352
PU
11:22pKINGFISH : KFL undiluted NAV as at 19/9/18 - $1.5429
PU
11:22pBARRAMUNDI : BRM NAV as at 19/9/18 - $0.7110
PU
11:21pVOLKSWAGEN PULLS OUT OF IRAN, ACCORDING TO US OFFICIAL : media
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : ALIBABA : Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade war ends 1 million U.S. jobs promise - Xinhua
2BANCO SANTANDER : BANCO SANTANDER : Santander shifts assets to Spanish parent to ring-fence UK unit
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
4CANOPY GROWTH CORP : CANOPY GROWTH : announces filing of early warning report in connection with closing of Ca..
5ALIBABA'S JACK MA SAYS U.S.-CHINA TRADE WAR ENDS 1 MILLION U.S. JOBS PROMISE: Xinhua

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.