Metal Bank : Extensive Gold Zones

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 23 July 2019 ASX: MBK Extensive Gold Zones Intersected In Initial Drilling 8 Mile Project Initial drilling intersects extensive gold mineralisation on two prospects with results including: Flori's Find Prospect 22m @ 1.1g/t Au from 8m (ETRC001)

18m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface (ETRC002)

4m @ 5.5g/t Au from 76m, including 2m @ 9.7g/t Au (ETRC005) Perry Prospect 46m @ 0.3g/t Au from 24m (ETRC007) 12m @ 2.15g/t Au from 4m, including 2m @ 7.5g/t Au (ETRC008) 36m @ 1.2g/t Au from 36, including 2m @ 14.8g/t Au (ETRC009)

Results confirm the gold is associated with mineralised intrusives interpreted as 'leakage' above large-scale bulk tonnage targets occurring less than 200m below surface.

large-scale bulk tonnage targets occurring less than 200m below surface. The 8 Mile project is located near the 2Moz Mt Rawdon gold mine Tony Schreck, Managing Director of Metal Bank commented: "Initial exploration results on the Eastern target area of 8 Mile provide an early indication that a large-scale intrusion related gold system could exist less than 200m below surface and in near proximity to the 2Moz Mt Rawdon gold mine." "The initial drill program has successfully tested gold mineralisation occurring beneath the >3km long surface gold geochemistry anomalism defined in June 20191, confirming the gold mineralisation is directly related to high-level intrusives or 'leakage' zones. IP geophysics data correlates with the gold mineralised zones intersected in drilling, which are directly above bulk tonnage targets." 1 MBK ASX Release 11 June 2019 P a g e | 1

Figure 1: Location of Metal Bank Limited gold projects including 8 Mile project Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('Metal Bank', 'MBK' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide the following drilling update from the Eastern Target of the 8 Mile Project in southeast Queensland, Australia (refer Figure 1). Results have been received from an initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling programme designed to investigate and expand on historical drill results2. Ten holes (872m) were completed at Flori's Find and Perry (refer Figure 3). Broad zones of gold mineralisation have been intersected at both the Flori's Find and Perry prospects which are located within the same structural corridor more than 2km apart (refer Figure 3). Summary of drill results: Flori's Find Prospect 22m @ 1.1g/t Au from 8m (ETRC001) 18m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface (ETRC002) 22m @ 0.44g/t Au from 45m (ETRC004) 4m @ 5.5g/t Au from 76m, including 2m @ 9.7g/t Au from 76m (ETRC005) Perry Prospect 46m @ 0.3g/t Au from 24m (ETRC007) 12m @ 2.1g/t Au from 4m, including 2m @ 7.5g/t Au from 14m (ETRC008) 36m @ 1.2g/t Au from 36m, including 2m @ 14.8g/t Au from 36m(ETRC009) 8m @ 0.8g/t Au from 70m, (ETRC009) Refer to Table 1 for full listing of drill results. 2 Placer Exploration, 1995 CR27237 P a g e | 2

At both Flori's Find and Perry prospects the gold mineralisation is closely associated with high- level strongly altered intrusive rocks, interpreted as high-level leakage above a larger gold system occurring less than 200m below surface. These rocks have many similarities to the alteration and intrusives suite at the nearby Mt Rawdon gold mine (2Moz). High priority IP geophysical targets identified directly beneath the broad zones of gold mineralisation intersected in shallow drilling at both Flori's Find and Perry prospects are interpreted as bulk tonnage intrusion related gold systems. Figure 2 shows an oblique view of the exploration model at the Perry prospect which highlights near surface drilling results, gold in surface geochemistry and the relationship with IP geophysical targets less than 200m below surface. Figures 3 and 4 show drill hole locations and detailed drill sections at Perry and Flori's Find. Figure 2: Perry prospect oblique view of IP geophysics and surface geochemistry showing exploration model and targets. Location of figure shown in Figure 3. Multi-element and gold surface geochemistry highlight at least four near-surface gold systems within an overall north-east trending structural corridor greater than 3.6km x 800m (open to the north-east) which includes the Flori's Find and Perry prospects (refer Figure 3). Metal zonation models derived from the interpretation of multi-element soil geochemistry suggest P a g e | 3

the near surface geochemical anomalies are in the upper levels of a large intrusion related gold system. Results from this drilling programme combined with the three lines of IP geophysics provide additional support for the potential for a large intrusion related gold system. Figure 3: Eastern Target showing drilling and MBK soil geochemistry. P a g e | 4

Figure 4: Perry prospect drill section showing bulk tonnage target interpreted from IP geophysics data. Location of section shown in Figure 3. P a g e | 5

