Metal Bank : Large Gold System Defined on Eastern Target – 8 Mile Project

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 01 April 2019 ASX: MBK Large Gold System Defined on Eastern Target - 8 Mile Project Intrusion-relatedgold system more than 3kms in length defined by surface geochemical sampling on the Eastern Target area near the Mt Rawdon gold mine (2Moz). Previous historical shallow drilling within this area intersected broad gold mineralisation1 including 22m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface and 38m @ 0.46g/t Au from 14m at two prospects, representing 'open' porphyry-style gold systems, located over 2kms apart. The latest intrusion-related gold exploration technology will now be applied to this large system which has not been explored for 23 years. Figure 1: Location of Metal Bank Limited gold projects including 8 Mile project Tony Schreck, Managing Director of Metal Bank commented: "These results reinforce our view that the 8 Mile project has the strong potential to host large bulk tonnage gold systems. Gold and multi-element surface geochemistry on the Eastern Target has defined an extensive gold system extending more than 3km with broad low-grade gold mineralisation intersected in limited shallow historical drilling. IP Geophysics is planned prior to drilling this exciting new project near the Mt Rawdon gold mine." 1Placer Exploration, 1995 CR27237 P a g e | 1

Metal Bank Limited (ASX: MBK) ('Metal Bank', 'MBK' or the 'Company') is pleased to provide this update on activities. Soil geochemical sampling covering the Eastern Target (529 samples) and Western Targets (273 samples) has been completed on the 8 Mile Project, covering large-scale alteration systems located close to the Mt Rawdon gold deposit (2Moz) in south-east Queensland, Australia (Refer to Figure 1). The soil geochemical results over the Eastern Target define a 3.6km long gold system ('open' to the north) with associated pathfinder geochemistry typical of Eastern Australian intrusion- related gold deposits. The gold in soil anomaly is defined by greater than 5ppb Au with ten samples returning greater than 100ppb Au (maximum 594ppb Au). These results are supported by limited shallow historical drilling (completed in 1995) which intersected broad zones of low-grade gold mineralisation on two historical prospects (Painkiller and Flori's Find) within the Eastern Target. Mineralisation intersected in the historical drilling located 2km apart remains open in all directions at both prospects. Gold mineralisation intersected at Painkiller is hosted in aplite dykes which are interpreted to be 'fingers' leaking out of an intrusion located to the immediate northeast. Highlights from the historical drilling2 includes Flori's Find prospect 10m @ 0.35g/t Au from 26m (F1) 22m @ 0.7g/t Au from surface (F4) 26m @ 0.52g/t Au from 6m (F5) Painkiller prospect 38m @ 0.46g/t Au from 14m (PK1) 24m @ 0.34g/t Au from 6m (PK2) Metal zonation models derived from the new multi-element geochemistry results highlight at least four hydrothermal centres with halos focused on two parallel regional trends located 1km apart. These are coincident with strong surface alteration (silica-sericite-clay) and are interpreted to represent bulk tonnage style intrusion-related gold systems. (Refer to Figures 2 and 3). IP geophysics, (gradient array, reprocessed by MBK), over the southern portion of the Eastern Target3 highlight a compelling coincidence between the gold mineralisation intersected in historical drilling and 'resistivity low' geophysical signatures. Only a small portion of the IP geophysics targets (resistivity lows) were drilled and additional IP geophysics (pole-dipole) is planned across the project targeting the definition of additional bulk tonnage gold targets prior to drilling. 2Placer Exploration, 1995 CR27237 3Placer Exploration, 1995 CR27237 P a g e | 2

Figure 2: Eastern Target showing historical drilling and MBK soil geochemistry P a g e | 3

Figure 3: Eastern Target schematic section and bulk tonnage targets. Figure 4: 8 Mile project showing the Eastern and Western targets associated with broad magnetic lows on RTP magnetics image and previous drilling (Placer Exploration 1995 CR27237) P a g e | 4

Detailed geological mapping over the Western Target has confirmed a large breccia complex (1km x 1km) associated with a broad airborne magnetic low interpreted as magnetite destructive alteration. Results from soil geochemistry (100m x 100m spacing) over the breccia complex highlight a 400m x 400m geochemical anomaly (Mo-Te-Sn-Mo-Ag-Zn) coincident with strong alteration (sericite-pyrite) on the south eastern outer margin of the breccia complex. MBK interprets this to represent a gold poor hydrothermal system and as such is now considered to be a lower priority for the 8 Mile project. The 8 Mile project is an intrusion-related gold system with many similarities to other large gold deposits in Queensland such as Mt Rawdon (2Moz Au), Kidston (3.7Moz Au), Mt Leyshon (3.5Moz Au), Ravenswood (3Moz Au) and Mt Wright (1.3Moz Au). Both the Eastern and Western Targets flank an interpreted core (potassic/magnetite alteration) of a large-scale hydrothermal mineral system, currently estimated to be 10km wide. Both the Eastern and Western Targets are associated with broad zones of magnetite destructive alteration (forming magnetic lows) which is a commonly associated with intrusion-related gold deposits (Refer to Figure 4). 8 Mile Project - Forward Programme MBK's immediate focus on the 8 Mile Project is to further investigate the Eastern Target area where metal zonation models have identified four large-scale bulk tonnage targets near the Mt Rawdon gold mine (2Moz). IP geophysics (pole-dipole) is now planned over these targets prior to drilling. In parallel with the planned IP geophysics program over the Eastern Target, MBK is currently reviewing options to expedite exploration activities on the 8 Mile project including potential Joint Venture arrangements. Other Activities While the 8 Mile project is the current focus of exploration activities, MBK is also pursuing options to advance its Triumph and Eidsvold projects, including potential Joint Venture arrangements. In addition, we are conducting advanced review and analysis of new growth opportunities through acquisition and corporate transactions with the focus on cash-flow generating assets to assist with the funding of the exploration portfolio. For further information contact: Tony Schreck - Managing Director +61 419 683 196 tony@metalbank.com.au P a g e | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.