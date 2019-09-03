Metal Bank : QEC Investment Showcase Presentation

Purpose of this document

This presentation has been prepared by Metal Bank Limited ("MBK") for general information purposes only using the information available to MBK at the time of publication.

No reliance

The information contained in this presentation is not investment, tax, accounting, legal or financial product advice and is not intended to be used as the basis for making any investment decision. The presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular person.

Exclusion of representations or warranties

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of MBK's directors, employees or agents, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising out of fault or negligence, for any loss arising from the use of the information contained in this presentation. In particular, no representation or warranty, express or implied is given as to the accuracy, completeness or correctness, likelihood of achievement or reasonableness of any forecasts, prospects or returns contained in this presentation nor is any obligation assumed to update such information. Such forecasts, prospects or returns are by their nature subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies. Before making any investment decision, you should consider whether an investment is appropriate in light of your particular investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. You should seek professional advice from your accountant, financial adviser, stock broker, lawyer or other professional adviser before making any investment decision.

Forward looking information

Certain statements in this presentation constitute "forward looking information" that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this presentation. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward looking information should not be relied upon as representing the view of MBK after the date of this presentation. MBK has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those current expectations described in the forward looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from current expectations. There can be no assurance that the forward looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place undue reliance on the forward looking information. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the forward looking information.

Events after the date of this document

Statements in this presentation are made only as of the date of this presentation unless otherwise stated and the information in this presentation remains subject to change without notice. MBK is not responsible for updating nor undertakes to update this presentation.

Competent Person Statement

The information in this document that relates to Exploration Results is based on information compiled or reviewed by Mr Tony Schreck, who is a Member of The Australasian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Schreck is an employee of the Company. Mr Schreck has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Schreck consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it applies.