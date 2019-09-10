Log in
Metal Enclosures Market: Procurement Intelligence, Spend Analysis, Supply Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Trends, Category Management Insights Now Available from SpendEdge

09/10/2019 | 09:07am EDT

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Metal Enclosures Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190910005602/en/

Global Metal Enclosures Market - Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A sharp rise in the manufacturing of medical devices for neuromonitoring, cardiac monitoring, respiratory monitoring, multi-parameter monitoring, and ophthalmology is acting as one of the key growth drivers in the metal enclosures market. The steady expansion of power distribution networks across the emerging nations will drive the demand for electrical enclosures which will further contribute to the spend growth of this market. However, the metal enclosures market spend analysis provided in this report hints at a significant price hike of the end-product owing to a possible price rise of steel. This metal is used as one of the key raw materials in the manufacture of metal enclosures. Get access to the free sample copy of this metal enclosures market procurement intelligence report here!

The US medical devices industry is facing a constant demand owing to the swelling demography of the aged in the region. This, in turn, is creating a substantial demand for medical enclosures in the region. The pressing requirement to comply with the stringent regulations by the NEC and the OSHA to ensure electrical safety is compelling buyers to replace the outdated metal enclosures. This is also expected to have a positive impact on the US metal enclosures market during the forecast period. The market growth of APAC is expected to outpace the mature markets such as in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, in APAC, the increasing demand for medical devices and the exponential growth of the renewable energy sector will continue to contribute to the spend growth in the metal enclosures market.

This metal enclosures market procurement intelligence report answers some of the key questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Metal enclosures market spend analysis, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend. To know how this metal enclosures market procurement intelligence market can address your business needs, request for a free personalized version.

Buyers are advised to partner with suppliers that have high cabling efficiency to aid buyers to identify the best-fit design for enclosures,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This metal enclosures market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

  • APAC will be the fastest-growing region in the global metal enclosures market
  • Increasing manufacturing of electric-powered industrial machines will drive category demand
  • Access the complete market intelligence report on the metal enclosures market here to explore its complete scope of coverage.

SpendEdge is now offering limited-time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free.

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Metal enclosures

Category ecosystem

  • Market favorability index for suppliers
  • Competitiveness index for suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Interested to know more about the scope of our metal enclosures market procurement intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

  • Procurement organization
  • Category enablers
  • Want customized information from our metal enclosures market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

  • Metal enclosures market spend analysis
  • Category scope
  • Category map
  • To view this the complete table of contents for the procurement intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supplier tracking, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal


© Business Wire 2019
