Metal Roofing Inspiration EBook Debuts

Beautiful, sustainable, durable, energy efficient … from all perspectives, metal roofs are the best choice for today’s high-performance homes--and in many areas of the country, the only choice.
Metal Roofs have proven themselves in storm after storm, fire after fire, to be a stalwart defense against disaster. They also happen to be stunning. This ebook includes examples of sustainable roofs options available today.
These beautiful projects are backdropped with useful information, including:
The harrowing hurricane story that won the Metal Roofing Alliance’s Top Survivor award
The true cost of metal versus asphalt roofing
Environmental upsides of metal roofs
5 metal roofing myths dispelled
How metal roofing works in tandem with energy-efficiency goals and renewables
The role of metal roofs as a strategic defense against wildfires
How to pick a quality metal roof
The role of HOAs in encouraging defensible home strategies that include metal roofing