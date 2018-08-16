Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MetalNRG Plc - Option to Acquire Advanced Uranium Project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 10:14am CEST

16 August 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or “MetalNRG”)

OPTION TO ACQUIRE ADVANCED URANIUM PROJECT

MetalNRG plc (NEX:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to announce that it has signed an option agreement (the “Option”) to acquire 51% of the Kamyshanovskoye uranium project (the “Project”) in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Uranium Project Highlights:

  • The Project is in the Kamyshanovka community, Sokuluksky District, Chuy Province, 48km from Bishkek the capital city of the Kyrgyz Republic;

  • The Project currently holds an exploration license 2,276 MP, which covers an area of 4,078 hectares (40.78 km2);

  • License 2,276 MP includes a JORC compliant Measured & Indicated Resource totalling 3.604Mlb of U3O8 and an Inferred Resource of 1.939Mlb of U3O8 (both @ zero cut-off)(total 5.543Mlb, which would have a value of circa US$144.12 million at current $26/lb uranium spot);

  • Additionally, the area offers a potential exploration upside of an additional 2.58Mlb of uranium from a partially explored zone (to be brought into Compliant Resource) plus as yet untested prospective ground;

  • The Project is intended to be developed on an In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) basis providing for lower initial capital outlay and operating cost of production;

  • Infrastructure around the project includes 12-month road access, together with electricity and water supplies;

  • There are 3 Uranium refineries within 550km of the project, the closest being at Kara Balta, 60km away, demonstrating that the region is familiar with development of uranium production opportunities;

  • The Project is currently owned 100% by International Mining Company Invest Inc ("IMC") incorporated and registered under the laws of Nevada whose registered office is at

  • The Option Agreement provides for the formation of a new holding company (“Newco”) into which the project vendor will inject the Project in full and MetalNRG will inject the agreed acquisition funds, ensuring that any acquisition consideration is spent on project development rather than vendor compensation;

  • Further information will be released to the market in due course in respect of the Option agreement process and the technical elements of the Project.

    Rolf Gerritsen, Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG Plc commented: "Uranium is a key commodity and the market dynamics make it an extremely interesting time for uranium especially for those companies with established resources and near development opportunities.  Both apply in respect of the Project covered by the Option Agreement announced today.

    A number of large and well known mining companies operate in The Kyrgyz Republic and the laws passed in 2003 to protect investors offer a 10 year protection against adverse changes in investment, tax and customs laws. This protects against nationalisation and expropriation offers and free access to international arbitration. This also ensures repatriation of profits with no restrictions on converting or transferring of funds.  All these conditions are extremely encouraging and positive from the Company’s perspective.

    We are delighted to have accessed this opportunity, introduced to us by Christian Schaffilitzky, our MetalNRG Non-executive director who has been working with the vendor and operators of this project for some time.

    Should we proceed with the acquisition post due diligence, the Project offers diversification by commodity and geography, and would bring MetalNRG into the uranium space at a highly interesting time for energy generation and the uranium sector at large."

    The Option agreement:

    MNRG have paid US$50,000 fee to enter the option agreement and complete due diligence on the project. If MNRG decide not to pursue the joint venture before the 28th of December 2018 then the US$50,000 paid in July 2018 converts into equity equivalent to 2.5% of the Newco. The option agreement calls for a joint venture 51% -49% in favour of MNRG to be established and set up via a Newco.

    During the next 90 days MNRG shall undertake all required corporate, geological and technical diligence and review all data and work with IMC to agree the terms of a shareholders agreement with respect to the investment in Newco.

    This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014. Rolf Gerritsen, Chief Executive Officer of MetalNRG, arranged for the release of this announcement. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

    The technical information contained in this disclosure has been read and approved by Mr Nick O'Reilly (MSc, DIC, MAusIMM, FGS), who is a qualified geologist who acts as Competent Person. Mr O'Reilly is a Principal consultant working for Mining Analyst Consulting Ltd which has been retained by MetalNRG PLC to provide technical support.

    The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

    Contact details:

MetalNRG PLC
Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)
+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker
SI CAPITAL
Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:06aPHILEX MINING : A ‘BENCHMARK’ FOR GOV’T REVIEW ON MINERS
PU
10:06aSWISS RE INSTITUTE PRELIMINARY SIGMA ESTIMATES : catastrophes cause global economic losses of USD 36 billion in the first half of 2018
PU
10:06aTHALASSA : Share Buy Back
PU
10:06aESURE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) eSure Group Plc
PU
10:06aBASF INDIA : PETRONAS Chemicals plans to expand production capacity for acrylic acid and butyl acrylate in Kuantan, Malaysia
PU
10:06aSBM : Mauritius’ SBM taps ex-KCB MD for Chase Bank
AQ
10:06aCELLCOM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:05aKENNAMETAL INC. (NYSE : KMT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
AQ
10:05aMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCORPORATED (NASDAQ : MCHP) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders
AQ
10:05aELBIT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.