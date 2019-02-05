Metalcorp S A : Group with positive revenues and earnings development in 2018

DGAP-News: Metalcorp Group S.A. / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

Metalcorp Group with positive revenues and earnings development in 2018 Preliminary Group revenues rise to EUR 618.7 million

Preliminary Group EBITDA increases to EUR 34.9 million

Luxembourg, 5 February 2019 - Based on preliminary figures, Metalcorp Group, a globally operating provider of procurement, logistics and trade services in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors as well as one of Europe's leading independent producers of secondary aluminium slabs, was able to increase its Group earnings figures in the fiscal year 2018 as forecast. The company continues to benefit from its service-oriented business strategy and product diversification. With an overall higher business volume (growth in copper and aluminium) and increased Group revenues of EUR 618.7 million (2017: EUR 592.7 million), the preliminary Group earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved from EUR 32.2 million to EUR 34.9 million in the fiscal year 2018. Group earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to EUR 33.7 million (previous year: EUR 31.1 million).



The preliminary consolidated balance sheet total increased from EUR 434.8 million to EUR 463.2 million, while the preliminary Group equity rose from EUR 139.0 million to EUR 150.7 million, corresponding to a preliminary Group equity ratio of 32.5% (31 December 2017: 31.9%).



In the aluminium division, the remaining 50% of Stockach Aluminium GmbH was acquired in the fiscal year 2018 and extensive investment programs were initiated at the two sites in Berlin and Stockach to increase capacity as well as product and service depth. The aluminium business again achieved record results in 2018. The investments will lead to significant increases in earnings from the end of 2019.



The audited consolidated financial statements 2018 are scheduled to be published on the company's website at www.metalcorpgroup.com in April 2019.



About Metalcorp Group S.A.:

Metalcorp Group is a globally operating provider of procurement, logistics and trade services in the ferrous and non-ferrous sectors as well as one of Europe's leading independent producers of secondary aluminium ingots. Its core competence in all segments are so-called back-to-back transactions requiring no stock-keeping, which make the Group's operations largely immune to price risks and neutralise other trading risks. With its subsidiaries and own offices the Group operates in 18 countries around the world and has four production facilities in Europe. The 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: DE000A19MDV0) is traded on the Open Market of Deutsche Börse AG ("Freiverkehr" of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange), while the 2017/2022 bond (ISIN: NO0010795701) is traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.



