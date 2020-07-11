Metalfrio : Notice to the Market - Acquisition of Assets365 *

NOTICE TO THE MARKET



São Paulo, July 11th, 2020 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. ('Company' BM&FBOVESPA: FRIO3), hereby announces to its shareholders and the market in general that the Board of Directors of the Company met and approved, in a meeting held on this date, the acquisition by the Company of 100% (one hundred percent) of the capital stock of Assets 365 Limited ('Assets365'), an IoT and connectivity for POS refrigeration equipment company.

Assets365 is based in the United Kingdom with international client coverage, offering a broad suite of solutions such as:

A data model, offering access to key IoT, commercial and operational data;

An operational model, offering remote and in-field managed services, designed to leverage clients' IoT, commercial and operational data on their behalf;

A set of Platforms that range from solutions to monitor and control all connected refrigeration devices, to managed workspaces that combine data from connected devices with multiple data sources from customers, to managed services that drive personalized actions at each of our client´s individual POS.

´´The acquisition of Assets365 further solidifies Metalfrio´s leadership in connectivity and related service offerings. The solutions provided by Assets365 leverage IoT data, thereby realizing operational excellence and tangible results for the success of our clients´´, says Petros Diamantides, CEO of Metalfrio Solutions.



´´The global resources, service organization, and deep customer contacts of the Metalfrio Group will allow Assets365 to accelerate the global roll-out of our value-added solutions. We are highly pleased to deepen the partnership that is based on the existing long-term collaboration between the companies´´, says Geoff Morley, CEO of Assets365, who will become Global Connectivity Leader at Metalfrio.

For more information on Assets365 please consult https://www.assets-365.com/

For more information on Metalfrio Solutions please consult https://www.metalfrio.com.br/

The acquisition of Assets365 by the Company is expected to be completed in up to 90 (ninety) days and is subject to customary conditions for these types of transactions. The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about development of the subject of this notice to the market.

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.