Metalfrio : announces its 1Q20 Earnings Release

06/26/2020 | 08:14pm EDT

Metalfrio announces its 1Q20 Earnings Release

São Paulo, June 26th, 2020 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 1Q20.

To access the 1Q20 Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference Call Monday, June 29th, 2020.
ENGLISH
 		PORTUGUESE
Time: 1:00p.m (US-EDT)
2:00 p.m (Brasília Time) 		Time: 1:00p.m (US-EDT)
2:00 p.m (Brasília Time)
Ph.:+1 (646) 843-6054
 		Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code:Metalfrio Code:Metalfrio
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
 		Replay:+55 (11) 2188-0400
Code:Metalfrio
 		Code:Metalfrio
Webcast:click here Webcast:click here

The conference call will be hosted by:
Petros Diamantides - CEO
Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO

Replay: A conference call replay facility will be available from June 29th to July 05th, 2020. In order to access the replay, dial mentioned numbers.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast. The access link will be found at our website.

For further information please access our IR website: www.metalfrio.com.br/ir.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 2627-9171
Fax.: +55 11 2627-9196
E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br
Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.

Disclaimer

Metalfrio Solutions SA published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2020 00:13:05 UTC
