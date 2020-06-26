Metalfrio announces its 1Q20 Earnings Release

São Paulo, June 26th, 2020 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 1Q20.

To access the 1Q20 Earnings Release, please click here.

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.