Metalfrio : announces its 4Q19 and full year of 2019 Earnings Release

03/27/2020 | 08:28pm EDT

São Paulo, March 27th, 2020 - METALFRIO SOLUTIONS S.A. (B3: FRIO3), one of the largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment in the world, announces today its results for the 4Q19.

To access the 4Q19 and full year of 2019 Earnings Release, please click here.

Conference Call Friday, April 03rd, 2020.
ENGLISH
 		PORTUGUESE
Time: 10:00a.m (US-EDT)
11:00 a.m (Brasília Time) 		Time: 10:00a.m (US-EDT)
11:00 a.m (Brasília Time)
Ph.:+1 (646) 843-6054
 		Ph.: +55 (11) 2188-0155
Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A
Replay: +55 (11) 2188-0400
 		Replay:+55 (11) 2188-0400
Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A
 		Code:Metalfrio Solutions S.A
Webcast:click here Webcast:click here

The conference call will be hosted by:
Petros Diamantides - CEO
Frederico da Silveira Moraes - CFO and IRO

Replay:A conference call replay facility will be available from April 3rd to April 10th, 2020. In order to access the replay, dial mentioned numbers.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. These conference calls will be simultaneously transmitted via webcast. The access link will be found at our website.

CONTACT
Investor Relations
Tel.: +55 11 2627-9171
Fax.: +55 11 2627-9196
E-mail: ri@metalfrio.com.br
Website: http://www.metalfrio.com.br/ir

About Metalfrio Solutions S.A. (B3: FRIO3) - We are one of the world's largest manufacturers of plug-in commercial refrigeration equipment. We have a product portfolio of hundreds of models of vertical and horizontal plug-in refrigerators and freezers, for refrigeration of beers, soft drinks, ice creams and frozen foods, and cooled products in general. Through direct distribution or through distributors and representatives, we supply our products to clients that are among the world's largest manufacturers of cooled and frozen beverages and foods. We currently operate plants in Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia, and our own distribution center in the United States.

Disclaimer

Metalfrio Solutions SA published this content on 27 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2020 00:27:09 UTC
