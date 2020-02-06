Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH)

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest prices its RUB 10 bn bond with a record low coupon rate



06-Feb-2020 / 17:35 MSK

Metalloinvest prices its RUB 10 bn bond with a record low coupon rate

Moscow, Russia - 06 February 2020 - Metalloinvest('the Company'), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the pricing of its BO-04series bonds for a total amount of RUB 10 bn throughapublic offering.

During the book building,investors placed 38orders thatresulted in the issue being oversubscribedby more than 3times. Following the book building,the coupon rate has been set at 6.55%with an initial price guidance of 6.70-6.85%.

The BO-04series bondshave a maturity of 10 years (3,640 days). The MOEXplacement is scheduled for 12 February2020.

According to the issue parameters, there is a call option at the bond's nominal value in 3years(1,092 days) on the maturity date ofthe 6thcoupon. Ifthe Company decides to complete an early repayment on the maturity date of the 6thcoupon, investors are entitled to redeem their bondsat 100.50% of the nominal value.

The issue also has a put option at the bond's nominal value in 6 years on the maturity date of the 12th coupon.

The placement was arranged by Alfa-Bank, Gazprombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, OtkritieBank, Raiffeisenbank, BK Region, Rosbank, SberbankCIB, Sovcombankand UniCreditBank. SberbankCIB acted as the placementagent.

Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented:

'We are grateful to theinvestorcommunityfor their interest demonstrated during the book building, which once again confirms theCompany's strong financial positionand credibility. The proceeds will be used in full to refinance the current debt in order to improve the parameters of our loan portfolio.'

Olga Gorokhovskaya, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at SberbankCIB, commented:

'This Metalloinvestplacement is unique both for the company and for the market as a whole. The Company was successful in achievingthe lowestever fixed interest rate for the period of 5 years and above. This is a new benchmark in the corporate bond market. We are pleased that our bank participated in this successful placement, which demonstrates investors' continued interest in high-quality issues from companieswith strongcredit profiles.'

For more information, please contact:

Artem Lavrischev

Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

Anton Troshin

Corporate Communications Department

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

Metalloinvestis a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers.

Metalloinvest is wholly ownedby Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanovis the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%).