Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest prices its RUB 5 bn bond

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 02:40am EDT

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH)
Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest prices its RUB 5 bn bond

01-Jun-2020 / 09:34 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Metalloinvest prices its RUB 5 bn bond

 

Moscow, Russia - 1 June 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the pricing of its BO-10 series bonds for a total amount of RUB 5 bn through a public offering.

During the book building on 29 May 2020, the issue was oversubscribed by more than 3.7 times. Following the book building, the coupon rate has been set at 5.70% with an initial price guidance of 5.85-6.00%.

The BO-10 series bonds have a maturity of 10 years (3,640 days). According to the issue parameters, there is a put option at the bond's nominal value in 5 years. The MOEX placement is scheduled for 4 June 2020.

The placement was arranged by Alfa-Bank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Raiffeisenbank, Sberbank CIB and Sovcombank. Sberbank CIB acted as the placement agent.

Alexey Voronov, Deputy CEO - Chief Financial Officer of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented:

"We are delighted to announce the successful pricing of our new RUB-denominated bond issue for the amount of RUB 5 bn and with a put option in 5 years. The Company set another record low coupon rate for itself of just 5.7%, and we are sincerely grateful to market participants for their interest in our placement. The proceeds will be used in full to refinance the current debt in order to improve our loan portfolio parameters."

Olga Gorokhovskaya, Managing Director, Debt Capital Markets at Sberbank CIB, commented:

"Metalloinvest managed to close the unique transaction and fix the tightest spread not only among its own issues but also among all Russian corporate issuers that have tapped the market since the pandemic - 72 basis points over OFZ yield. Congratulations to our colleagues!"

 

 # # # #

 

For more information, please contact:

Artem Lavrischev
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

Anton Troshin

Director of Corporate Communications Department

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

 

 

  

 

 

Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers.

Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%).
ISIN: XS0918297382
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
Sequence No.: 67040
EQS News ID: 1059769

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1059769&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:56aTIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES : Appointment of BrokerAppointment of Broker
PU
02:53aVulcan Industries Plc - Admission to the AQSE Growth Market
PR
02:52aSIAULIU BANKAS : Regarding arrangement of the general meeting of shareholders in the context of the quarantine regime
AQ
02:51aQLEANAIR PUBL : The board of directors has decided to redo the proposal for incentive program
AQ
02:51aIDGC OF CENTRE JSC : Kostromaenergo's volunteers assisted a veteran of the enterprise
PU
02:48aCOTY : Chairman Of Coty to Be Tapped For CEO
DJ
02:47aTED BAKER : plans 95 million pound stock issue after results slump
RE
02:45aMERCK KGAA : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
02:44a2020 INCENTIVE PROGRAM : 9,150,000 warrants will be transferred to participants in phase 1; cash injection of 730,000 SEK to Copperstone
AQ
02:44aASTRAZENECA : Brilinta Gets US Approval; EU Recommends Lynparza
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THAI BEVERAGE : THAI BEVERAGE : Waiting for Better Conditions Before Considering Beer IPO
2SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro CEO Computex Keynote - 5G Infrastructure Innova..
3EBAY INC. : EBAY : Agrees to Acquire Cox Automotive Media Solutions as part of the eBay Classifieds Group in A..
4DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG : LUFTHANSA AG : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
5ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : Bud Light King's Advertising Reigns Supreme In Seventh Circuit
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group