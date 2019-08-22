Log in
Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest signs a framework agreement for receiving ECA backed financing

08/22/2019 | 06:10am EDT

Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH)
22-Aug-2019 / 13:05 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Metalloinvest signs a framework agreement for receiving ECA backed financing

 

Moscow, Russia - 22 August 2019 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the signing of a framework agreement with 12 banks for executing deals under ECA backed financing[1].

In line with Metalloinvest's Debt Management Strategy, the Company signed a framework agreement for partnership in financing under the guarantee of foreign export credit agencies with 12 banking partners.

The signed framework agreement has been designed to optimise the financing process related to the Company's annual investment programmes, which include an acquisition of imported equipment, and defines general terms and conditions, a covenant package, a format of individual agreements for financing specific projects as well as a range of other aspects attributable to such kind of loans. The structure of the framework agreement provides the opportunity to introduce additional banking partners. MUFG acted as documentation agent for the deal.

Alexey Voronov, Finance Director of Management Company Metalloinvest, commented:

"As part of the financing for the Company's investment activities, we regularly raise funds for the purchase of foreign equipment under the guarantees of export agencies, which allow us to obtain long-term financing under favourable interest rates. The framework agreement with 12 international banking partners enables us to significantly reduce the duration of documentation preparation, simplify the implementation of finance projects, and optimise financial expenses and the conditions for specific deals."

Christopher Marks, Head of Emerging Markets, MUFG EMEA, commented:

"We were delighted to have co-ordinated the documentation process of the ECA framework agreement for Metalloinvest. The ECA framework agreement involves multiple international banks and is structured to allow for an unlimited number of ECA backed financings supported by a wide range of ECAs. We at MUFG believe that the structure, unique in the ECA financing space, will create a strong foundation for the company's future ECA backed financing."

 

 

# # # #

 

For more information, please contact:

Artem Lavrischev
Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Ratings

E: ir@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243

 

Anton Troshin

Corporate Communications Department

E: pr@metalloinvest.com

T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers.

Metalloinvest is wholly owned by USM Holdings. The main beneficiaries of USM Holdings are Alisher Usmanov (49%) and Vladimir Skoch (30%).

 

[1] ECA backed financing is a credit obtained under a guarantee of export credit agencies as part of a signed contract for the supply of an equipment as part of an investment project. The guarantee facilitates the obtaining of monetary funds over the long-term under more competitive percentage rates
