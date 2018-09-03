Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity : announces partial refinancing of its loan portfolio following credit line agreement with Gazprombank

Moscow, Russia - 03 September 2018 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, today announces the partial refinancing of its loan portfolio following the signing of a credit line agreement with Gazprombank.

In accordance with the terms of the agreement, the Company has raised RUB 18.8 bn with a 6-year maturity. These funds were used in full for the early repayment of the Sberbank loan, due in the first half of 2019. As a result, the Company has almost no principal amount of debt to redeem for the next 16 months.

