Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023 | Demand for Coal Tar to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/28/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the metallurgical coal market and it is poised to grow by USD 20.32 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005793/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please request latest free sample report on COVID-19 impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA are some of the major market participants. The demand for coal tar will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Demand for coal tar has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Metallurgical coal market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Steelmaking
    • Non-steelmaking
  • Geographic Landscape
    • The Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30551

Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our metallurgical coal market report covers the following areas:

  • Metallurgical Coal Market Size
  • Metallurgical Coal Market Trends
  • Metallurgical Coal Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies advances in the mining industry as one of the prime reasons driving the metallurgical coal market growth during the next few years.

Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the metallurgical coal market, including some of the vendors such as Anglo American Plc, Arch Coal Inc., Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., BHP, China Coal Energy Co. Ltd., China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd., Coronado Global Resources Inc., Glencore Plc, Teck Resources Ltd., and Vale SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the metallurgical coal market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Metallurgical Coal Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist metallurgical coal market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the metallurgical coal market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the metallurgical coal market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metallurgical coal market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Value chain analysis
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2019
  • Market outlook
  • Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Non-steelmaking - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increase in number of smart city projects
  • Advances in mining industry
  • Steel production through electrolysis

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anglo American Plc
  • Arch Coal Inc.
  • Bharat Coking Coal Ltd.
  • BHP
  • China Coal Energy Co. Ltd.
  • China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.
  • Coronado Global Resources, Inc.
  • Glencore Plc
  • Teck Resources Ltd.
  • Vale SA

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:01pHIGHWOOD OIL COMPANY LTD : . Announces 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial and Operating Results and 2019 Year-End Reserves Along With an Update on the Red Earth Divestiture
AQ
08:01pGlobal Bleeding Disorders Therapeutics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Baxter International Inc. and Bayer AG | Technavio
BU
07:58pORION MINERALS : Directors and Executives Remuneration Reductions and Update
PU
07:54pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:51pOMA Announces First Quarter 2020 Operating and Financial Results
GL
07:49pJENNIE-O TURKEY STORE : Proactively Pauses Operations as it Partners with State and Local Health Experts to Implement Testing Program
PR
07:48pRPC, INC. : Announces Executive Management Salary Reduction
PR
07:46pGlobal Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with AB Electrolux and Dyson Ltd. | Technavio
BU
07:43pEMPIRE ENERGY GROUP LTD (ASX : EEG) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07:41pNORTH BUD FARMS : Provides Corporate Update
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ford expects $5 billion loss in current quarter as coronavirus hits demand
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : Oracle wins cloud computing deal with Zoom as video calls surge
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : expects China recovery by September as coronavirus seen easing
4APPLE INC. : Google ad sales steady after coronavirus drop; Alphabet leads tech share rally
5ERYTECH PHARMA : ERYTECH PHARMA :  Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for eryaspase in Second-Line Pancre..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group