Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Metals tycoon Gupta to close loss-making Commonwealth Trade Bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/01/2020 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Liberty Steel's Sanjeev Gupta smiles outside their newly acquired Liberty Steel processing mill in Dalzell, Scotland

By Eric Onstad

British commodities tycoon Sanjeev Gupta's family business has decided to close its loss-making Commonwealth Trade Bank Ltd after failing to revive the business, it said on Friday.

Gupta's privately-held GFG Alliance, with revenues of over $20 billion (15.9 billion pounds), has a wide range of businesses, largely in commodities such as steel and aluminium, but also spanning energy, infrastructure and finance.

Gupta bought the British-based bank, previously named Diamond Bank, about a year ago, hoping to use it for trade finance within the Commonwealth group of countries with close links to Britain, a GFG spokesman said.

But business was difficult and it was unable to raise finance to continue its activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

"In an environment of considerable economic and financial uncertainty, Commonwealth Trade Bank's board and management team decided to undertake a solvent wind-down of the bank," a GFG statement said.

No lenders or bondholders will lose money, but there will be 35 job losses and its wholesale banking licence is being returned to the authorities, GFG added.

GFG did not disclose any financial details, but results filed for a 16-month period to the end of April 2019 showed a pretax loss of 4.2 million pounds ($5.3 million) compared with a loss of 1.1 million pounds in full-year 2017.

The remaining assets of the bank will be transferred to Gupta's other financial institution, London-based Wyelands Bank, which also focuses on global trade.

"GFG Alliance has concluded that there is no longer a strong business case to operate two banks in the highly competitive banking market in the UK," the statement said.

(Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by David Evans and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54aSMS : COVID-19 Case Confirmed in SMS Group
PU
05:54aCOVID-19 : Civil registration as an ‘essential service'
PU
05:54aDatabase of section 19A approvals to import and supply medicines to address medicine shortages
PU
05:50aUK risks destroying aviation industry with no support - Heathrow boss
RE
05:44aChinese yuan falls on US tariff threat; Australian dollar sinks
RE
05:42aSpanish GDP, pummelled by coronavirus pandemic, to contract 9.2% in 2020
RE
05:41aECB here to close spreads after all, Lane says as economy shrinks
RE
05:40aChinese yuan falls on U.S. tariff threat; Australian dollar sinks
RE
05:32aGlobal stocks fall further after Trump's China tariff threat
RE
05:30aPoor stay poor, rich get richer? Virus aid weighs on EU market competition
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : sees possible second-quarter loss as it forecasts $4 billion in COVID-19-relat..
2NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fate in balance as result of rescue vote awaited
3ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : Drops 2020 Profit Target; Expects Net Profit Fall in 1Q
4PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED : PETRA DIAMONDS : Market Update
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Switzerland's Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group