Metamoto and VectorZero Partner to Enhance Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Offering, Providing an Edge to Companies in the Race to Autonomy

Silicon Valley-based Metamoto,
Inc. today announced it has partnered with VectorZero,
a developer of software, content and services for road and terrain
generation for automotive simulation, to add additional features to
Metamoto’s cloud-based, autonomous vehicle Simulation as a Service
offering. The partnership with VectorZero significantly enhances
Metamoto’s simulation platform by allowing users to focus testing on the
most critical situations, scenarios and edge cases.
The new interoperability features, available now, allow users of
VectorZero’s RoadRunner® to export their virtual scenes (static
environments that include roads, buildings, road signs, props, etc.) and
scenarios (defined training and testing behaviors of traffic,
pedestrians, sensor configurations, etc. within a scene) directly into
Metamoto’s Simulation as a Service platform. The benefits to Metamoto’s
customers, which include OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, Transportation Network
Companies (TNCs) and stack, sensor and other AV technology providers,
include:
-
Custom virtual scene generation – Users will be able to create their
own custom virtual scenes at a rapid pace, easily by using VectorZero
RoadRunner (a standalone solution available through VectorZero).
-
Automatic scene generation from HD Maps – Anticipated in Q1 2019,
users can use OpenDRIVE files inside of RoadRunner to generate road
networks. This import feature greatly accelerates scene generation
time by orders of magnitude.
-
Virtual scene and scenario library – All users will be able to create
a rich and comprehensive scenario and virtual scene repository,
greatly accelerating their testing efforts.
-
Faster virtual scene creation – Users will be able to create virtual
scenes at speeds of up to 10 times faster than previous methods.
“VectorZero’s ability to generate intelligent roads and environments
that are realistic, complex, flexible and customizable make us the
perfect complement to Metamoto’s Simulation as a Service offering,” said
Steve Rotenberg, CEO, VectorZero. “This collaboration will provide
anyone with AV simulation needs a significant edge when testing their
autonomous vehicle technologies.”
“Partnering with VectorZero enhances our Simulation as a Service
offering and provides our customers with the tools needed to gain an
edge in the race to autonomy,” said Chad Partridge, CEO, Metamoto. “The
VectorZero team has developed a profound product that integrates
seamlessly into our platform thanks in large part to their extensive
background in the mobility space, which includes HERE Maps, PixelActive
and more. We look forward to finding new ways to deliver value to our
customers through interoperability like today’s with VectorZero, product
updates and more in the year ahead.”
About Metamoto, Inc.
Metamoto delivers a safe path to automated vehicle (AV) deployment by
training, testing, debugging and validating their technologies in
simulated environments. The company’s Simulation as a Service offering
is commercially available now and provides a cloud-based, massively
scalable simulation solution to world-class OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers,
Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and stack, sensor and other AV
technology providers looking to advance their autonomous initiatives and
improve the performance of their products. Metamoto is headquartered in
the heart of the Silicon Valley in Redwood City, CA, and was founded in
2016. To learn more, visit https://www.metamoto.com.
About VectorZero, Inc.
VectorZero believes that roads are the foundation of mobility and that
enabling accurate representations of roads, related terrain and
behaviors will fundamentally improve our lives by helping make
autonomous vehicles safer, future networks more efficient and
entertainment richer. VectorZero RoadRunner® for Windows and Linux
allows anyone to create realistic roads, environments, and props easily.
Generate complex road networks incorporating roundabouts, intersections,
and bridges, customize signage, markings, and props, then publish to
many standard platforms. VectorZero is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA and
was founded in 2017. To learn more, visit https://www.vectorzero.io
