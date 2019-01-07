Metamoto and VectorZero Partner to Enhance Autonomous Vehicle Simulation Offering, Providing an Edge to Companies in the Race to Autonomy

Metamoto’s Simulation as a Service Offering Gains Rapid Custom Scene Generation Capabilities and Scenario Repository Giving Customers More Edge Case Testing, Training and Validation Tools for Rapidly Developing Their Autonomous Vehicle Technology

Silicon Valley-based Metamoto, Inc. today announced it has partnered with VectorZero, a developer of software, content and services for road and terrain generation for automotive simulation, to add additional features to Metamoto’s cloud-based, autonomous vehicle Simulation as a Service offering. The partnership with VectorZero significantly enhances Metamoto’s simulation platform by allowing users to focus testing on the most critical situations, scenarios and edge cases.

The new interoperability features, available now, allow users of VectorZero’s RoadRunner® to export their virtual scenes (static environments that include roads, buildings, road signs, props, etc.) and scenarios (defined training and testing behaviors of traffic, pedestrians, sensor configurations, etc. within a scene) directly into Metamoto’s Simulation as a Service platform. The benefits to Metamoto’s customers, which include OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and stack, sensor and other AV technology providers, include:

Custom virtual scene generation – Users will be able to create their own custom virtual scenes at a rapid pace, easily by using VectorZero RoadRunner (a standalone solution available through VectorZero).

Automatic scene generation from HD Maps – Anticipated in Q1 2019, users can use OpenDRIVE files inside of RoadRunner to generate road networks. This import feature greatly accelerates scene generation time by orders of magnitude.

Virtual scene and scenario library – All users will be able to create a rich and comprehensive scenario and virtual scene repository, greatly accelerating their testing efforts.

Faster virtual scene creation – Users will be able to create virtual scenes at speeds of up to 10 times faster than previous methods.

“VectorZero’s ability to generate intelligent roads and environments that are realistic, complex, flexible and customizable make us the perfect complement to Metamoto’s Simulation as a Service offering,” said Steve Rotenberg, CEO, VectorZero. “This collaboration will provide anyone with AV simulation needs a significant edge when testing their autonomous vehicle technologies.”

“Partnering with VectorZero enhances our Simulation as a Service offering and provides our customers with the tools needed to gain an edge in the race to autonomy,” said Chad Partridge, CEO, Metamoto. “The VectorZero team has developed a profound product that integrates seamlessly into our platform thanks in large part to their extensive background in the mobility space, which includes HERE Maps, PixelActive and more. We look forward to finding new ways to deliver value to our customers through interoperability like today’s with VectorZero, product updates and more in the year ahead.”

About Metamoto, Inc.

Metamoto delivers a safe path to automated vehicle (AV) deployment by training, testing, debugging and validating their technologies in simulated environments. The company’s Simulation as a Service offering is commercially available now and provides a cloud-based, massively scalable simulation solution to world-class OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) and stack, sensor and other AV technology providers looking to advance their autonomous initiatives and improve the performance of their products. Metamoto is headquartered in the heart of the Silicon Valley in Redwood City, CA, and was founded in 2016. To learn more, visit https://www.metamoto.com.

About VectorZero, Inc.

VectorZero believes that roads are the foundation of mobility and that enabling accurate representations of roads, related terrain and behaviors will fundamentally improve our lives by helping make autonomous vehicles safer, future networks more efficient and entertainment richer. VectorZero RoadRunner® for Windows and Linux allows anyone to create realistic roads, environments, and props easily. Generate complex road networks incorporating roundabouts, intersections, and bridges, customize signage, markings, and props, then publish to many standard platforms. VectorZero is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA and was founded in 2017. To learn more, visit https://www.vectorzero.io

