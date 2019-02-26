Metatron (MRNJ) Signs Letter of Intent with Smoke Shop and Gifts for Web and App Development of CBD Products

Metatron (OTC:MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having
developed over 2000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, today announced that
it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to develop a mobile
and online presence for the San Diego CBD retailer Smoke Shop and Gifts.
Metatron was the first company to ever have a CBD related app on iTunes,
a pioneer in an industry which may reach 16 Billion in 2025 according to
a new analysis by Cowen and Co. Surprisingly, Cowen’s consumer survey of
approximately 2,500 adults found 6.9 percent of respondents use CBD as a
supplement, compared to just 4.2 percent who reported use of popular
e-cigarette devices and 19.6 percent of all current tobacco users.
SS&G brings to the table its in-depth experience in the field of retail
CBD product fulfillment and unparalleled customer service. The company
also sells a wide variety of glassware and vape related products in both
of its San Diego locations.
In 2018, Farm Bill was signed into law and removed hemp from the
Controlled Substances Act, clarifying hemp’s legal status in the U.S.
Consumers across the country can now purchase CBD products in stores and
online.
In other recent news, Metatron released Holo Ball with Krave Games LLC
and is currently available on the iTunes app store with a 4.5 star
rating. The free ad-supported game can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/HoloBallFree.
Metatron apps:
iTunes: http://bit.ly/MRNJapps
Google
Play: http://bit.ly/1O64fX9
Social Media:
Facebook:http://www.facebook.com/metatroninc
Twitter:
http://twitter.com/metatroninc
News:
http://metatroninc.com/blog
SmokeShopandGifts.com
Kravegames.com
Forward-Looking Statements: Any statements made in this press release
which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking
statements, as such term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act
of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business,
prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which
this release pertains. These forward-looking statements involve known
and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our
actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the
company's operations generally, to differ materially from what is
projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements
are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the
date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and
other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties
including, without limitation, the company's need for additional
financing, which is not assured and which may result in dilution of
shareholders, the company's status as a small company with a limited
operating history, dependence on third parties and the continuing
popularity of the iOS operating system, general market and economic
conditions, technical factors, receipt of revenues, and other factors,
many of which are beyond the control of the company. Although we believe
that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are
reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity,
performance, or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person
assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of such
statements, and we disclaim any obligation to update information
contained in any forward looking statement. Metatron retained Global
Discovery Group Inc. for $30,500 for consulting services, 25,000 with
Digital Agency, Inc for social media services along with CSC Partners
for $1,500, Bas1 for $2501 and the company retained Pacific Equity
Alliance LLC by issuing Integrative Business Alliance LLC 100m rule 144
for 1 year consulting services. Metatron does not grow, sell or
distribute any substances that violate United States Law or the
controlled substance act. CBD has not been evaluated by the food and
drug administration (FDA). CBD products are not intended to diagnose,
treat, cure or prevent any disease.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226006286/en/