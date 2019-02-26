Metatron (MRNJ) Signs Letter of Intent with Smoke Shop and Gifts for Web and App Development of CBD Products

Metatron (OTC:MRNJ), a mobile and web technology pioneer having developed over 2000 apps on iTunes and Google Play, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to develop a mobile and online presence for the San Diego CBD retailer Smoke Shop and Gifts.

Metatron was the first company to ever have a CBD related app on iTunes, a pioneer in an industry which may reach 16 Billion in 2025 according to a new analysis by Cowen and Co. Surprisingly, Cowen’s consumer survey of approximately 2,500 adults found 6.9 percent of respondents use CBD as a supplement, compared to just 4.2 percent who reported use of popular e-cigarette devices and 19.6 percent of all current tobacco users.

SS&G brings to the table its in-depth experience in the field of retail CBD product fulfillment and unparalleled customer service. The company also sells a wide variety of glassware and vape related products in both of its San Diego locations.

In 2018, Farm Bill was signed into law and removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act, clarifying hemp’s legal status in the U.S. Consumers across the country can now purchase CBD products in stores and online.

In other recent news, Metatron released Holo Ball with Krave Games LLC and is currently available on the iTunes app store with a 4.5 star rating. The free ad-supported game can be downloaded at http://bit.ly/HoloBallFree.

