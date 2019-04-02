Metawave Demonstrates First-of-its-Kind Millimeter Wave Analog Phase Controller to Enable Beamsteering for 77GHz Automotive and Future 5G and Fixed Wireless Deployments

Metawave
Corporation, leading provider of advanced radar for autonomous driving
and wireless communications for 5G deployments, announced today that it
has built and successfully demonstrated a first-of-its-kind phase
controller to power its 77 GHz automotive radar platform, WARLORD™, for
automotive and broad transportation applications. The phase controllers
will also be deployed with Metawave’s novel antenna arrays to power its
SABER™ platform for 5G and fixed wireless unlicensed deployments. All of
Metawave’s platforms are integrated with AWARE™, Metawave’s proprietary
AI software for object detection and classification as well as potential
network planning and data load management for wireless deployments.
“This kind of integrated circuit, especially at these high frequencies,
simply does not exist in the market,” said Raul
Alidio, Director, RFIC, and mmWave development for Metawave. “In
order to deliver a platform that could steer pencil-thin beams with high
resolution, our high-precision phase controllers had to be built,
tested, demonstrated, and proven. The performance of our 77 GHz phase
controllers have exceeded our expectations in that they have lower
insertion loss than existing off-the-shelf phase controllers used for
lower frequency applications. We look forward to delivering an entire
system that can offer analog beamsteering to revolutionize autonomous
driving, based on our SOA phase controller.”
Metawave’s phase controller allows the heavy lifting required for
precision beamshaping and steering control to be done in the analog
space vs. pure digital. The results are dependable and repeatable. The
primary analog platform requires less power, creates low insertion loss,
and allows for faster processing and reaction time in-vehicle or in the
wireless communication deployment. Metawave’s proprietary phase
controllers are initially built using GaAs materials, and will be
ultimately built using SiGe and CMOS, to meet specific demands of
customer applications.
Ian
Riches, VP for the Global Automotive Practice with Strategy
Analytics, a firm that combines business planning experience, advanced
analytical tools and end-user research to help its clients evaluate
markets, companies & technologies, commented on Metawave’s news. “The
innovation coming from start-ups in the automotive industry is really
fun to witness. Today's news from Metawave is a big step forward in
providing a critical piece of the sensor puzzle for autonomous driving
-- analog beamsteering for a more efficient and accurate radar. The
combination of its own phase controller, integrated with its antenna,
gives Metawave a significant foothold in the IP required to bring
next-generation automotive radar to market. It will be interesting to
see how the incumbent chip vendors respond.”
Metawave’s advances will have near-term impact on existing OEM programs
that consist of the building blocks of full autonomy. WARLORD represents
an inexpensive, high-resolution sensor that can overcome many of the
challenges (i.e. cut-in and cut-out scenarios) in automatic emergency
breaking (AEB), highway pilot (HWP, aka traffic-jam pilot,
“super-cruise,” etc.), and forward-collision warning systems (FCWS).
Existing radar cannot take this auto functionality to the next level of
safety and autonomy, and OEMs are relying on more expensive sensors,
such as lidar.
“Without this phase controller and its tight integration with the
antenna array elements, effective analog beamsteering is not possible,”
said Metawave founder and CEO, Maha
Achour. “We’re making lives safer and better by developing
analog-based radar and wireless platforms. Without the hard work and
specific skills of Raul and his team, we simply wouldn’t have been able
to build our innovative platform. This is a very big step in the history
of Metawave, and the wireless communication industry.”
Metawave is delivering a new kind of automotive radar, one that pushes
the complexity to analog. WARLORD integrates today’s newly
announced phase controller, plus one antenna with meta-structures
to shape and steer the beam, and recognizes objects quickly in the
analog space. All of Metawave’s offerings leverage AI to detect and
classify objects, and continue to ‘learn’ as the radar sees moving and
sedentary objects (other autos, pedestrians, bicyclists, lamp posts,
bridge guards, etc.). Metawave’s advanced, intelligent radar will play a
significant role in achieving higher safety standards in the automotive
and transportation industries, especially in inclement weather including
dense fog and heavy storms, which cameras and LiDAR are not able to do.
WARLORD’s high-resolution allows for detection and classification of
objections at 300-350 meters through Metawave’s proprietary learning AI
engines.
About Metawave
Metawave is a wireless technology company that is revolutionizing the
future of wireless communications and radar sensing. Leveraging adaptive
metamaterials and AI, Metawave’s focus is to build intelligent
beamsteering radar for autonomous driving. Changing the way automakers
deploy radar, Metawave is building high-performance radars capable of 4D
point-cloud imaging, non-line of sight object detection, and
vehicle-to-vehicle communication, making cars safer, smarter, and
connected. Metawave is also developing smart antenna platforms for fixed
wireless and 5G for faster infrastructure and near-instant connectivity
for billions. Founded in 2017, Metawave is located in Palo Alto and
Carlsbad, CA. Visit Metawave at www.metawave.co,
follow us on Twitter @metawavecorp,
on Facebook,
LinkedIn, or contact us at info@metawave.co.
Metawave is funded by auto industry leaders including DENSO, Toyota
AI Ventures, Hyundai
Motor Company, Infineon,
and Asahi
Glass. Additional strategic investors include Motus
Ventures, Khosla
Ventures, Autotech
Ventures, Bold
Capital, SAIC
Capital, Western
Technology Investment, and Alrai
Capital. The automotive radar market is predicted to exceed
$9,475.4 million by 2023, according to Research
and Markets.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005433/en/