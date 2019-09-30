Metgasco : ATP2021 Vali Prospect Update

Log in
ATP2021 Vali Prospect Update

09/30/2019 | 08:38pm EDT

1 October 2019

ATP2021 VALI PROSPECT UPDATE

  • Operator Vintage Energy's sub-surface work on Vali has significantly increased the prospective resources attributed to the prospect;
  • The 100% increase compared with Metgasco's November 2018 estimates underscores the prospectivity of ATP2021;
  • A Letter of Intent signed with Schlumberger Rig SLR185 to drill Vali-1;
  • Vali-1 is expected to spud in late 2019.

Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) notes Licence operator Vintage Energy Ltd ('Vintage', ASX: VEN)'s ASX release of 1/10/19.

Vintage has taken on the role of operator diligently and efficiently progressed operational planning to sign off a LOI for the SLR 185 drilling rig from Schlumberger to secure a late 2019 Spud for Vali-1.

Vintage's sub-surface team have also completed an in-depth analysis of sub-surface information and calculated gross (100%) recoverable prospective resources (Patchawarra and Toolachee) of 38.1 Bcf, a substantial increase on earlier estimates. Vintage's work indicates a 100% increase in prospective resources compared to Metgasco's prospective resource estimates from November 2018.

This significant increase is due to Vintage mapping a larger structural closure as well as increasing the estimated net pay due to reducing the porosity cut-off, in anticipation of well stimulation on success.

Vali -1 Prospect

Metgasco 2U/ Best Estimate (100%) - Nov 2018

Vintage 2U/ Best Estimate (100%)- Sept 2019

Vintage 2U Best Estimate (25 % net MEL)- Sept 2019

Patchawarra and Toolachee Formations

19 Bcf*

38.1 Bcf**

9.5 Bcf

*Refer Metgasco ASX announcement on 26 Nov 2018 **Refer Vintage ASX announcement on 1 Oct 2019

Vintage also calculate the chance of geological success to be 34% for both the Patchawarra and the Toolachee formations in the Vali-1 prospect and estimate the chance of a commercial discovery to be high given nearby infrastructure and market accessibility.

As announced to the market on 22 May 2019, Metgasco farmed out a 50% interest in ATP2021 to Vintage who will contribute 65% of the cost of Vali-1 (up to a gross cost of $5.3 million), paying for 65% of past exploration costs, and funding up to $70,000 of 2D and 3D reprocessing.

On 29th August Metgasco farmed out a further 25% of ATP2021 to Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Ltd (a subsidiary of New Hope Corporation) who will contribute 32.5% of the cost of Vali-1(up to gross cost of $5.3 million) and pay Metgasco's future exploration costs up to $263,900 net on ATP2021.

These two farm-out deals have achieved a free carry for Metgasco on the Vali prospect. (See Vali-1 Location on ATP2021 Map below)

Contact and further information:

Metgasco welcomes shareholder communication and invites all interested shareholders to make contact at any time.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 01 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2019 00:37:00 UTC
