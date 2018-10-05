Metgasco : Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 Drilling Operations Update

5 October 2018
As at 3pm 4 October US Central Daylight Time (6am 5 October, Australian Eastern Standard Time), the Byron Energy operated Weiss-Adler # 1 well ('WA#1') is currently drilling ahead at 14,856 ft. MD.
-
The well was previously drilled to 14,422 ft. MD and 9 5/8 inch drilling liner has been set and cemented in place to a depth of 14,422 ft. MD.
Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) has been advised by the operator of the above update on drilling operations at the Bivouac Peak East prospect in Louisiana USA.
The Weiss-Adler, et. al. No. 1 well was drilled to a depth of 14,425 feet Measured Depth ('MD') and the 9 5/8 inch drilling liner was set and cemented in place. As of 3:00 pm US Central Daylight Time on 4 October 2018, the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well is currently drilling ahead at 14,856 feet MD.
Well operations remain on target with a prior estimated total drilling time of 75 days. The Weiss-Adler et al #1 well spudded 1:30pm on the 25th August 2018 (US time).
Byron Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Byron Energy Limited (Byron) (ASX:BYE), is the operator of the Byron Weiss-Adler et al #1 ('WA#1') well. The Weiss-Adler et al #1 exploration well is being drilled, using the Parker Drilling Company Rig #77-B, to a depth of 18,294 feet Measured Depth (MD); 18,000 feet True Vertical Depth (TVD).
Metgasco holds a 10% Working Interest and a 7.5% Net Revenue Interest in the Bivouac Peak project, within which the WA#1 well is testing the East Prospect.
Further details regarding the Weiss-Adler et al #1 well and the Bivouac Peak project are provided in Metgasco's ASX released of the 27 August 'Bivouac Peak 1st Well Drilling Operations Commence'.
