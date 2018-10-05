Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metgasco : Byron Weiss-Adler No. 1 Drilling Operations Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/05/2018 | 02:48am CEST

5 October 2018

  • As at 3pm 4 October US Central Daylight Time (6am 5 October, Australian Eastern Standard Time), the Byron Energy operated Weiss-Adler # 1 well ('WA#1') is currently drilling ahead at 14,856 ft. MD.
  • The well was previously drilled to 14,422 ft. MD and 9 5/8 inch drilling liner has been set and cemented in place to a depth of 14,422 ft. MD.

Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) has been advised by the operator of the above update on drilling operations at the Bivouac Peak East prospect in Louisiana USA.

The Weiss-Adler, et. al. No. 1 well was drilled to a depth of 14,425 feet Measured Depth ('MD') and the 9 5/8 inch drilling liner was set and cemented in place. As of 3:00 pm US Central Daylight Time on 4 October 2018, the Byron Weiss-Adler #1 well is currently drilling ahead at 14,856 feet MD.

Well operations remain on target with a prior estimated total drilling time of 75 days. The Weiss-Adler et al #1 well spudded 1:30pm on the 25th August 2018 (US time).

Byron Energy Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Byron Energy Limited (Byron) (ASX:BYE), is the operator of the Byron Weiss-Adler et al #1 ('WA#1') well. The Weiss-Adler et al #1 exploration well is being drilled, using the Parker Drilling Company Rig #77-B, to a depth of 18,294 feet Measured Depth (MD); 18,000 feet True Vertical Depth (TVD).

Metgasco holds a 10% Working Interest and a 7.5% Net Revenue Interest in the Bivouac Peak project, within which the WA#1 well is testing the East Prospect.

Further details regarding the Weiss-Adler et al #1 well and the Bivouac Peak project are provided in Metgasco's ASX released of the 27 August 'Bivouac Peak 1st Well Drilling Operations Commence'.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 05 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2018 00:47:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:13aLOMIKO METALS : CLOSES 2nd TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT
PU
03:10aRH : STOCKHOLDER ALERT: Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of RH on Behalf of Stockholders - RH
AC
03:09aTESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
RE
03:08aSIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
03:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Accounts (September 30)
PU
03:08aCAPCOM : Monster Hunter Game Series to Get First Hollywood Film Adaptation!
PU
03:07aWELLS FARGO PLANNING ITS FIRST POST-CRISIS MORTGAGE BOND : Bloomberg
RE
03:03aELON MUSK : Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
RE
03:01aCHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL : HEMLIBRA® Receives Regulatory Approval from U.S. FDA for Hemophilia A Without Inhibitors
BU
02:53aSEARS : Celebrating the Grand Re-opening of Sears in Oak Brook, Ill.
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
2Tesla's Musk mocks SEC as judge demands they justify fraud settlement
3BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : E-cigarette maker Juul files complaints against "copycat products"
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : Gucci boss reassures staff over looming era of slower growth
5COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION : COSTCO WHOLESALE : barely beats sales estimates, gross margins weigh

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.