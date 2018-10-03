Metgasco : Date of 2018 Annual General Meeting

3 October 2018

Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, it will hold its 2018 Annual General Meeting at 10:00am on Wednesday, 28 November 2018 at the Sydney offices of Metgasco's Auditors, Grant Thornton, Level 17, 383 Kent Street, Sydney NSW 2000.

Shareholders will be advised of further details regarding the 2018 Annual General Meeting in a separate Notice of Meeting, which will be provided to shareholders in late October 2018.

