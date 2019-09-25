Log in
Metgasco : Melbana Bidder's Statement - Take no Action

09/25/2019 | 02:53am EDT

25 September 2019

MELBANA BIDDER'S STATEMENT - TAKE NO ACTION

Dear Shareholder,

Yesterday, a copy of the Bidder's Statement from Melbana Energy Limited (Melbana) was despatched, so you should receive a copy of this shortly, if you haven't already.

It is currently the unanimous position of your Metgasco Ltd directors that the takeover offer from Melbana, in its current form, materially undervalues your shareholding in Metgasco. The bid does not close until the 24th October. As such, we recommend that you do not take any action at this stage.

Metgasco plans to despatch a Target Statement shortly, and in any event no later than October 9th, in which your directors will make a formal recommendation to either accept or reject Melbana's take-over offer, detailing the reasons for that recommendation.

We therefore encourage you to hold off on making any decisions until you receive and consider a copy of our Target Statement.

In the meantime, should you have any queries, or wish to discuss any matters further, please contact our office on the numbers shown below.

The Board of Metgasco Ltd.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 September 2019 06:52:03 UTC
