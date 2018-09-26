Log in
Metgasco : Received Byron Energy Shares

09/26/2018 | 04:56am CEST

26 September 2018

  • Metgasco has now received circa 3.76 million shares in Byron Energy from its conversion of the $1 million convertible note as announced 19 September 2018
  • Metgasco's shareholding in Byron Energy has increased to 6.05%

The Board of Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) advises shareholders that the Company has received 3,766,479 shares in Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) (Byron) as a consequence of the recent conversion of $1 million of the remaining $4 million convertible notes, as announced on 19 September 2018. The conversion was at a 10% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Byron's ordinary shares.

Metgasco now holds 41,663,479 Byron Energy shares representing a 6.05% holding.

ENDS

Disclaimer

Metgasco Limited published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 02:55:04 UTC
