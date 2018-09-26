Metgasco : Received Byron Energy Shares

26 September 2018
Metgasco has now received circa 3.76 million shares in Byron Energy from its conversion of the $1 million convertible note as announced 19 September 2018
Metgasco's shareholding in Byron Energy has increased to 6.05%
The Board of Metgasco Ltd (ASX:MEL) (Metgasco or the Company) advises shareholders that the Company has received 3,766,479 shares in Byron Energy Limited (ASX:BYE) (Byron) as a consequence of the recent conversion of $1 million of the remaining $4 million convertible notes, as announced on 19 September 2018. The conversion was at a 10% discount to the 30-day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of Byron's ordinary shares.
Metgasco now holds 41,663,479 Byron Energy shares representing a 6.05% holding.
