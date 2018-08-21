Log in
Methanol - Global Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/21/2018 | 08:38pm CEST

The "Methanol Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global methanol market to grow with a CAGR of 11.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The rapidly growing use of methanol in the energy applications such as automotive fuel, marine fuel, dimethyl ether, bio diesel and others is the driving the growth of methanol market worldwide.

According to Trusted source, the emerging energy application consumes 40% of total methanol. In addition, the rising demand of clean burning fuel and fuel substitutes as bio diesel is anticipated to enhance the growth of methanol market.

Also, Methanol by-products are used in the several industrial applications including production of petrochemicals, synthesis of chemicals, automotive sector, construction & building and pharmaceuticals. The diverse applications of methanol in various industries is likely to boost the growth of methanol market over the forecast period.

However, Flammable property of methanol restricts its use in various applications which may hamper its market growth. Moreover, ongoing research and development activities on the use of methanol as alternative of gasoline products is projected to create the more opportunities in upcoming years.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Methanol Market Overview

4. Global Methanol Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Methanol Market by Source

6. Global Methanol Market by Derivatives

7. Global Methanol Market by End-Use Industries

8. Global Methanol Market by Region 2018-2024

9. Company Profiles

  • BASF SE
  • SABIC
  • Methanex Corporation
  • Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. (MGC)
  • Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited(MHTL)
  • Celanese Corporation
  • Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
  • Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC)
  • Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
  • Eastman Chemical Company
  • Atlantic Methanol Production Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bnc6zz/methanol_global?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
