Methanol - Global Market Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Methanol
Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up
to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global methanol market to grow with a CAGR of
11.9% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The rapidly growing use of methanol in the energy applications such as
automotive fuel, marine fuel, dimethyl ether, bio diesel and others is
the driving the growth of methanol market worldwide.
According to Trusted source, the emerging energy application consumes
40% of total methanol. In addition, the rising demand of clean burning
fuel and fuel substitutes as bio diesel is anticipated to enhance the
growth of methanol market.
Also, Methanol by-products are used in the several industrial
applications including production of petrochemicals, synthesis of
chemicals, automotive sector, construction & building and
pharmaceuticals. The diverse applications of methanol in various
industries is likely to boost the growth of methanol market over the
forecast period.
However, Flammable property of methanol restricts its use in various
applications which may hamper its market growth. Moreover, ongoing
research and development activities on the use of methanol as
alternative of gasoline products is projected to create the more
opportunities in upcoming years.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Executive Summary
3. Global Methanol Market Overview
4. Global Methanol Market Macro Indicator Analysis
5. Global Methanol Market by Source
6. Global Methanol Market by Derivatives
7. Global Methanol Market by End-Use Industries
8. Global Methanol Market by Region 2018-2024
9. Company Profiles
-
BASF SE
-
SABIC
-
Methanex Corporation
-
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co. Inc. (MGC)
-
Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited(MHTL)
-
Celanese Corporation
-
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
-
Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC)
-
Mitsui & Co. Ltd.
-
Eastman Chemical Company
-
Atlantic Methanol Production Company
