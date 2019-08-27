Methanol Market: Procurement Intelligence, Market Price, Market Share, Supplier Market Forecasts, Cost Drivers, Category Management Insights Now Available From SpendEdge

SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Methanol Market - Procurement Intelligence Report.

The increasing production capacity of suppliers on a global scale will play a major role in driving the spend growth in the global methanol market during the forecast period. Post the removal of the US-led sanctions from Iran, foreign investments are flowing into the country to leverage one of the largest repositories of methanol located in the region. This will have a positive impact on the overall spend growth in the methanol market. Buyers are gradually shifting their preference towards cleaner fuel to reduce their environmental footprint. This will result in substantial demand growth of bio-methanol, a category segment which is currently accounting for growth at a CAGR of almost 25%. This will further contribute to the spend momentum of the methanol market during the forecast period.

APAC is accounting for a significant contribution to the spend growth in the global methanol market. This spend growth is a direct impact of the rapid industrialization which is paving the way for the emergence of scores of end-user industries such as automotive, plastics, and packaging, where methanol is widely used. In the US, the discovery of large reserves of shale gas in the Gulf Coast region will drive the demand for methanol which is used in gasoline to produce new blends and as an energy source.

This methanol market procurement intelligence report offers a comprehensive analysis of the major cost drivers and its subsequent impact on the overall pricing. Current methanol suppliers market forecasts and the spend opportunities for the suppliers are also offered in this report. In this report, the category spend is analyzed from the perspective of the buyers and the suppliers.

“Buyers can also realize their cost saving goals by partnering with suppliers who can advise them on determining the optimum inventory levels of methanol that need to be stored at their facilities,” says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This methanol market procurement intelligence report has estimated that the following cost drivers will influence the category growth in the following years:

High demand for formaldehyde will drive the category demand

Volatility in raw material prices will influence category price growth

SpendEdge’s procurement market intelligence reports for the chemicals category provide detailed supply market forecasts and information on cost drivers that impact category growth. Such information will help procurement managers as well as the suppliers to determine the total cost of ownership and change their procurement strategies accordingly. Additionally, SpendEdge’s reports provide category management insights and information on the procurement best practices for the category.

Interested to know more about the scope of our procurement intelligence reports?

Want customized information from the methanol market procurement intelligence report?

To view the table of contents of this procurement intelligence report,

