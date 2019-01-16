Method Insurance Services : Announces New Specialty Workers' Comp Program

Method Insurance Services is excited to launch a Specialty Workers’ Compensation program with Service American Indemnity Company that focuses on an under-served market segment for challenging, high-hazard risks. The program will entertain middle market accounts with manual premiums between $10,000 - $250,000 that include a broad range of class codes with emphasis in construction, transportation, agriculture, and healthcare industry groups.

Greg Donsbach, CEO of Method noted, “The Method team is excited to form a program with Service American Indemnity Company and believe there is an opportunity to provide value to our distribution partners and policyholders in 2019 and beyond.”

Method is seeking to develop an exclusive distribution platform for franchise value to agencies, extensive appetite to write tough-to-place risks, and responsive customer service, loss prevention, and claims management processes.

The Method program will have the ability to entertain business across a national footprint, while initially targeting distribution partners in AZ, AR, CA, CO, IA, IL, KS, LA, MN, MO, NE, NV, NM, OK, SD, UT, and WI.

Method is a wholesaler and program administrator located in Omaha, Nebraska.

For more information about Method and the new specialty comp program go to www.methodinsurance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005867/en/