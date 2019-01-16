Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Method Insurance Services : Announces New Specialty Workers' Comp Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 06:20pm EST

Method Insurance Services is excited to launch a Specialty Workers’ Compensation program with Service American Indemnity Company that focuses on an under-served market segment for challenging, high-hazard risks. The program will entertain middle market accounts with manual premiums between $10,000 - $250,000 that include a broad range of class codes with emphasis in construction, transportation, agriculture, and healthcare industry groups.

Greg Donsbach, CEO of Method noted, “The Method team is excited to form a program with Service American Indemnity Company and believe there is an opportunity to provide value to our distribution partners and policyholders in 2019 and beyond.”

Method is seeking to develop an exclusive distribution platform for franchise value to agencies, extensive appetite to write tough-to-place risks, and responsive customer service, loss prevention, and claims management processes.

The Method program will have the ability to entertain business across a national footprint, while initially targeting distribution partners in AZ, AR, CA, CO, IA, IL, KS, LA, MN, MO, NE, NV, NM, OK, SD, UT, and WI.

Method is a wholesaler and program administrator located in Omaha, Nebraska.

For more information about Method and the new specialty comp program go to www.methodinsurance.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:04pVISTA OUTDOOR : Federal Ammunition Announces New Blended HEAVYWEIGHT TSS
PU
07:02pBANK OF AMERICA : Diego De Giorgi to Leave Bank of America -Reuters
DJ
07:01pINNOVENT BIOLOGICS : Announces First Patient Dosed in a Phase III Clinical Trial of Anti-PD-1 Antibody Tyvyt® (Sintilimab injection) as First-line Treatment for Patients with Advanced Gastric Cancer
PR
07:01pKILROY REALTY : Announces 2018 Tax Treatment of Its Dividend Distributions
BU
06:59pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Cheetah Mobile Inc. (CMCM)
GL
06:54pALUMINA : Alcoa Corporation Q4 2018 Earnings Release
PU
06:50pDEADLINE ALERT : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc. 
GL
06:44pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Two positive phase III studies of tafenoquine for the radical cure of Plasmodium vivax malaria published in The New England Journal of Medicine
PU
06:43pBoeing-Lockheed's Vulcan rocket design 'nearly fully mature'
RE
06:41pSteelcase to Issue $450.0 Million of Senior Notes
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump 'inclined' to impose new U.S. auto tariffs - senator
2WAYFAIR INC : GLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Wayfair Inc. Investors (W)
3KEYCORP : KEYCORP : KeyBank To Acquire Online Lending Business Laurel Road
4LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC : LEIDOS : Named to 2019 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
5KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD : KINDER MORGAN CANADA : revenue for pared-back assets climb, distributes windfall

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.