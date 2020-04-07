Methodist Sports Medicine Launches Telemedicine Services During COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indiana-based Methodist Sports Medicine has expanded its range of orthopedic services to connect with patients through virtual appointments and ease the burden on emergency rooms and urgent care centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week the practice officially rolled out its telemedicine initiative and is believed to be Central Indiana’s first provider in that specialty to introduce telehealth and continue to offer non-emergent orthopedic care during a time when social distancing is the new normal.

“It’s our priority to always provide convenient and comfortable care to our patients,” said Methodist Sports Medicine CEO, Marty Rosenberg. “By offering telemedicine services we aim to increase patient access to orthopedic care and also extend our services to underserved and rural communities across Indiana.”

The new program is mobile-friendly and HIPAA compliant to deliver a safe and secure encrypted solution for patients. It also includes an instant messaging feature so specialists can quickly respond, check-in and provide real-time feedback to those who have received virtual treatment within the platform.

To schedule a virtual appointment with Methodist Sports Medicine, please call 317-817-1200 or visit methodistsports.com for more information.

