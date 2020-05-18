Methodological report Nature protection

The purpose of the publication is to provide information on the methodology, course and organization of statistical survey in the field of nature and landscape protection consisting of three statistical surveys, covering three different groups of units and carried out through three different forms.

The Methodological Report contains information on the sources of data collected in the survey on nature and landscape protection, its subjective scope and content, used methodology as well as data collection tools. This publication presents concepts and definitions in the area of nature and landscape protection and also it shows what are the survey's results, as well as the presentation and dissemination forms . This Report is intended to be a compendium of knowledge for users of the information relating to the protection of nature, helpful in analysis and interpretation of the results obtained in the surveys in this field.