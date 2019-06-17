Log in
MetrioPharm AG: Last Patient Last Visit in MetrioPharm's Phase II Clinical Trial in Psoriasis

0
06/17/2019 | 07:30am EDT

EQS Group-News: MetrioPharm AG / Key word(s): Study
MetrioPharm AG: Last Patient Last Visit in MetrioPharm's Phase II Clinical Trial in Psoriasis

17.06.2019 / 13:25

 

- The last psoriasis patient underwent final medical examinations on June 12th 2019

- MetrioPharm still content with safety profile of lead compound MP 1032

- Starting the data cleaning with subsequent analysis

Zurich, June 17, 2019. MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical development company, announces that the last patient was now examined during the currently ongoing clinical psoriasis Phase II study (Last Patient Last Visit).

The Phase II study was carried out in multiple clinical trial centers in Germany and Poland. A total of 154 patients with moderately-to-severe plaque-psoriasis were randomized. Patients received orally 150 mg or 300 mg of MP1032 or a placebo, twice a day.

The primary goal of the study is to evaluate clinical efficacy and safety of MP1032 in various dosages.

Dr. Petra Schulz, Senior Manager Drug Development: "After the last patient finalized the regular four week long follow-up period, we are confident, that MP1032 is proving its outstanding safety profile for the time period of the entire study."

Dr. Wolfgang Brysch, CEO of MetrioPharm AG: "We are grateful to all the investigators, as well as all the patients, who made this study possible. The team at MetrioPharm is now awaiting the validation of the data. Afterwards we will immediately start the data analysis. We are expecting the study's final results within the next few months."

 

About MetrioPharm

MetrioPharm AG is a pharmaceutical development company developing drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Such chronic diseases pose the greatest individual health risk. The goal of MetrioPharm AG is to make the therapy of chronic inflammatory diseases more effective and more tolerable. We hope to achieve a healthspan expansion for patients: We want to stop the progression of chronic inflammatory diseases as early as possible and significantly prolong the healthy lifespan of millions of people.

MetrioPharm AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Zurich with research facilities in Berlin.

 

About MP1032

MP1032 is the lead compound of a class of proprietary immune modulators developed by MetrioPharm. MP1032 is believed to modulate the oxidative stress-mediated activation state of macrophages and downregulate the M1 state. In contrast to other immune-modulating and disease-modifying drugs, MP1032 does not impact T-cells and preferentially affects macrophages at the sites of inflammation. MP1032 has shown anti-inflammatory activity in animal models of disease and a favorable toxicology profile in pre-clinical studies.

For the first Phase II study with MP1032, the indication psoriasis was selected because this immune-induced inflammatory disease is regarded as a so-called »door-opener indication«. Successes in the treatment of psoriasis have already led to first indications of promise for use in other chronic inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

 

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and are consistent with MetrioPharm's assessment as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MetrioPharm's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. MetrioPharm does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements with respect to changed expectations or new events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements are based. A liability or guarantee and, if applicable, claims for topicality, correctness and completeness of these data and information are excluded and cannot be derived either explicitly or impliedly.

Your Contact

Eva Brysch

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

MetrioPharm AG
Bleicherweg 45
CH-8002 Zurich

MetrioPharm Deutschland GmbH
Am Borsigturm 100
D-13507 Berlin

T +49 (0) 30 33 84 395 40
F +49 (0) 30 33 84 395 99

E invest@metriopharm.com
W www.metriopharm.com

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KWVWNQHRNX
Document title: MetrioPharm Press Release Last Patient Last Visit

End of Corporate News
Language: English
Company: MetrioPharm AG
Bleicherweg 45
8002 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: +41 (44) 515 21 97
Fax: +41 (44) 201 74 75
E-mail: info@metriopharm.com
Internet: www.metriopharm.com
ISIN: CH0107076744
Valor: A0YD9Q
EQS News ID: 825745

 
End of News EQS Group News Service

825745  17.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=825745&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
