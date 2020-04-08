EQS Group-News: MetrioPharm AG / Key word(s): Study/Study results

MetrioPharm AG: MetrioPharm Successfully Completes Study in COPD Model



08.04.2020 / 12:13





- MetrioPharm's lead compound MP1032 reduces the formation of a biomarker of nitrogen radical species evoked by cigarette smoke in an ex vivo COPD model

- The study provides further evidence of the protective effect of MP1032 against oxidative stress, one of the key mechanisms of chronic inflammatory diseases

- MetrioPharm is now pursuing the development of the MP1000 platform in an inhaled dosage form

Zurich, April 08, 2020. MetrioPharm AG, a pharmaceutical development company, reports positive data from a preclinical study in a model for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). MP1032 inhibits the formation of 3-nitrotyrosine in the pulmonary parenchyma, caused by cigarette smoke, as proven in an ex vivo model of the isolated and perfused lung. On the one hand, 3-nitrotyrosine is a marker for nitrosative/oxidative stress. On the other hand, it is a biomarker for disease pathology, since the 3-nitrotyrosine content in sputum proteins correlates negatively with the FEV1 value (one second capacity) in COPD patients.

COPD is a common term for a group of irreversible diseases of the lung. Pathologically, COPD manifests itself by restriction of breathing, primarily through chronic bronchitis or emphysema. According to assessments by Datamonitor from 2018, almost 60 million people in the US, Japan and the big 5 EU countries alone suffer from COPD. Smokers and ex-smokers are much more regularly affected, than non-smokers. COPD is now the fourth most common cause of death worldwide, with a growing prevalence. There is a high unmet medical need. For this reason, MetrioPharm is pursuing the development of a new inhaled dosage form of MP1032, aimed specifically at the treatment of COPD.

Dr. Sara Schumann, Project Manager Research and Development for MetrioPharm, comments the study's outcome as follows: "The results for this early COPD model could have hardly turned out any better. We tested MP1032 in three different dosages and were able to demonstrate clear dose-dependent effects. This provides us with a very solid basis for further development of our compound in COPD."

MetrioPharm's CEO, Dr. Wolfgang Brysch: "We were able to demonstrate the efficacy of MP1032 in yet another disease model. It is very motivating to see the potential in this yet untapped indication. Especially considering the large number of patients worldwide that could benefit from further development of MP1032. We are currently assessing the possibilities of optimizing our compound MP1032 in a formulation specifically tailored to COPD patients".

You can now find a background interview on the preclinical study on our blog.

About MetrioPharm AG

MetrioPharm AG is a pharmaceutical development company developing drugs for chronic inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis, arthritis, and multiple sclerosis. Such chronic diseases pose the greatest individual health risk. The goal of MetrioPharm AG is to make the therapy of chronic inflammatory diseases more effective and more tolerable. We hope to achieve a healthspan expansion for patients: We want to stop the progression of chronic inflammatory diseases as early as possible and significantly prolong the healthy lifespan of millions of people.

MetrioPharm AG was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Zurich with research facilities in Berlin.

About MP1032

MP1032 is the lead compound of a class of proprietary immune modulators developed by MetrioPharm AG. MP1032 is believed to modulate the oxidative stress-mediated activation state of macrophages and downregulate the M1 state. In contrast to other immune-modulating and disease-modifying drugs, MP1032 does not impact T-cells and preferentially affects macrophages at the sites of inflammation. MP1032 has shown anti-inflammatory activity in animal models of disease and a favorable toxicology profile in pre-clinical studies.

For the first Phase II study with MP1032, the indication psoriasis was selected because this immune-induced inflammatory disease is regarded as a so-called »door-opener indication«. Successes in the treatment of psoriasis have already led to first indications of promise for use in other chronic inflammatory diseases, such as arthritis and multiple sclerosis.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties and are consistent with MetrioPharm AGs assessment as of the date of this release. Such forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond MetrioPharm AGs control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. MetrioPharm does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements with respect to changed expectations or new events, conditions or circumstances on which these statements are based. A liability or guarantee and, if applicable, claims for topicality, correctness and completeness of these data and information are excluded and cannot be derived either explicitly or impliedly.

Eva BryschHead of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications..................MetrioPharm AGBleicherweg 10CH-8002 ZürichMetrioPharm Deutschland GmbHAm Borsigturm 100D-13507 BerlinT +49 (0) 30 33 84 395 40F +49 (0) 30 33 84 395 99E invest@metriopharm.comW www.metriopharm.com