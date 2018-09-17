Metrion Biosciences : Makes Senior Appointments to Strengthen Its Drug Discovery Leadership Team

Metrion Biosciences Limited (“Metrion”), the specialist ion channel
contract research and drug discovery company, today announced it has
made two senior appointments to its management team. Dr Edward Stevens
joins the Company as Head of Drug Discovery, and Dr Andrew Lightfoot as
Head of Medicinal Chemistry and Discovery Funding.
These appointments follow the expansion of Metrion’s internal drug
discovery programme, driven by funding from Innovate UK, to support
research into potassium ion channel inhibitors. The internal proprietary
programme will now be led by Dr Stevens and Dr Lightfoot, and is based
on a portfolio of more than 2,000 novel small molecule inhibitors of
potassium ion channels acquired by Metrion in January 2018. The Company
is evaluating the lead compounds as potential orally active drugs for
treatment of auto-immune disorders such as multiple sclerosis,
psoriasis, ulcerative colitis, and rheumatoid arthritis.
Dr Edward Stevens joins Metrion from Ario Pharma, where he was Chief
Scientific Officer. Prior to this, he held various roles at Pfizer
Neusentis and Pfizer Sandwich, including Head of Electrophysiology, a
member of the Pain Research Unit Leadership Team, and led several ion
channel discovery programmes. Dr Stevens was also previously Chief
Operating Officer for NeuroSolutions, a Warwick University spin-out
company, and Head of the Ion Channel Group at Cambridge Drug
Discovery/BioFocus (now part of Charles River).
Dr Andrew Lightfoot is currently Chief Executive Officer at Procarta
Biosystems and in his new role at Metrion will continue in this
position. He was also previously Chief Executive Officer and founder of
Peptinnovate, a UK based, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company,
Executive Director of Swedish medtech CytaCoat AB, and Chief Executive
Officer of Helperby Therapeutics. Dr Lightfoot has also held various
research project leadership positions at GSK, including Associate
Director, Neurosciences, as a member of the Discovery Performance Unit
Leadership Team, and led a drug discovery programme to candidate
selection at GSK in Verona, Italy.
Dr Keith McCullagh, Chairman, Metrion Biosciences, said: “Both
Eddy and Andrew have already supported Metrion in developing a number of
internal drug discovery projects this year, and also in securing funding
for in-house research. I am delighted to welcome them to formal
positions at the Company, where they will play an important role in the
further advancement of our proprietary ion channel research programmes,
with the aim of securing significant future research collaborations with
pharma partners.”
For high resolution images please contact Zyme Communications
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005250/en/