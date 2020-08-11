Metro Bank Goes Live with Sensibill for Digital Receipt Management

U.K.-based bank offers digital receipt management to save time, reduce stress for small business customers

Sensibill is the leading provider of everyday financial tools like digital receipt management and SKU-level data that helps institutions better know and serve their customers. Today, the company announced that Metro Bank has launched Sensibill’s digital receipt management solution, supporting the bank’s mission to improve the digital experience for small businesses and gig workers.

Metro Bank is rolling out Sensibill’s digital receipt management solution following a successful beta period. By leveraging the technology, the bank’s small business customers can easily capture, store and attach their receipts to transactions from the convenience of their digital banking apps. This allows them to more effectively manage expenses and complete their taxes with increased efficiency and speed.

David Thomasson, chief commercial officer at Metro Bank, said, “Managing paper receipts has been a notoriously cumbersome and inefficient experience for small businesses and gig workers. Through our partnership with Sensibill, we are modernizing and digitizing the process for these segments, helping them save time, create efficiencies and better manage their financial activities. During difficult times like these, our small businesses rely on us more than ever, which is why it’s so important to offer digital tools that make their financial lives easier and businesses more sustainable.”

Sensibill’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities extract SKU-level data for the bank, allowing them to gain a deeper understanding of their customers and deliver a more personalized, relevant customer experience. Such insights can also help the bank serve small businesses more proactively, furthering the bank’s commitment to putting people first. The solution requires no sign up and is complimentary to Metro Bank’s small business customers, as part of the bank’s small business banking toolkit.

Corey Gross, co-founder and CEO of Sensibill, commented, “Metro Bank understands that small businesses and gig workers need a better, simpler way to track their finances and manage expenses. By leveraging our solution, the bank’s small businesses can regain hours once lost to analyzing paper receipts and run their businesses more effectively, which is especially critical in light of the pandemic. This partnership reflects Metro Bank’s deep dedication to providing advanced technology and support to help the people they serve succeed financially, both now and in the future.”

Toronto-based Sensibill provides everyday financial tools like digital receipt management and SKU-level data that helps banks and credit unions better know and serve their customers. The cloud-based solution enables end users to better track spending and manage their finances, while unlocking unprecedented insights for the institution. Sensibill has partnered with approximately 80 financial institutions across North America and the U.K. Visit getsensibill.com to learn more.

