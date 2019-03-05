Metro Pacific Investments : FY 2018 Press Release and FS

PRESSRELEASE

Strong FY 2018 Results

Investing for Future Growth-₱3 of Capex for Every ₱1 of

Core Net Income

Power distributed in Luzon +5%

Power sold in Visayas +8%

Domestic toll road traffic +7%

Volume of water sold in West Metro Manila +3%

Hospital group census +8%

2018 Core Net Income at₱15.1 Bln from₱14.1 Bln in 2017, up 7%

Reported Net Income attributable to shareholders up 7% to₱14.1 Bln

System-wide revenues including MERALCO up 9% to₱405.7 Bln

Fully Diluted Core Net Income per share up 7% to 47.7 centavos

Final dividend per share is 7.6 centavos unchanged from a year ago

Full year 2018 payout ratio at 23% of Core income per share

MERALCO Core Net Income₱22.4 Bln, Core EBITDA₱37.4 Bln

Global Power Core Net Income₱2.5 Bln, Core EBITDA₱9.2 Bln

Tollways Core Net Income₱4.5 Bln, Core EBITDA₱10.5 Bln

Maynilad Water Core Net Income₱7.7 Bln, Core EBITDA₱15.5 Bln

Hospital Group Core Net Income₱2.4 Bln, Core EBITDA₱5.6 Bln

Light Rail, Logistics and Other businesses net loss of₱248 Mln

MPIC Group capex for 2018 at₱49.8 Bln excluding acquisitions

MANILA, Philippines, 5thMarch 2019- Metro Pacific Investments Corporation ("MPIC" or the "Company") (PSE: MPI) today reporteda 7% rise in consolidated Core Net Income to₱15.1 billion for the year ended 31stDecember 2018 from₱14.1 billion in 2017.

Core Net Income was lifted mainly by: (i) an expanded power portfolio following further investment in Beacon Electric Asset Holdings Inc.("Beacon Electric")in 2017; (ii) continuing traffic growth on all domestic roads; and (iii) steady volume growth coupled with inflation-linked tariff increases atMaynilad Water Service Inc. ("Maynilad").

Poweraccounted for ₱10.8 billion or 55% of net operating income; Tollroads contributed₱4.4 billion or 23%;Water contributed ₱3.8 billion or 19%; the Hospitals Group provided₱771 million or 4%; and the Rail, Logistics and Systems Group had a net loss of₱248 million.

Consolidated Reported Net Income attributable to owners of the parent company rose 7% to₱14.1 billion in 2018. Non-recurring expense amounted to₱930 million primarily due to the net effect of a weaker peso, project write-downs, loan refinancing and provisions for asset impairment, compared with non-recurring expenses of₱953 million in 2017.

"Our earnings growth reflectsmeaningful volume increases for all our businesses, supported by years of high investment and our continuing emphasis on operationalefficiencies," said Jose Ma. K. Lim, President and Chief Executive Officer of MPIC. "Your Board of Directors today declared a final dividend for 2018 of 7.6 centavos per share, unchanged from a year ago, which brings the payout ratio to 23% of Core Income per share. While earnings are up for the 10thconsecutive year, we are compelled to hold our dividend unchanged in the face of big increases in our capital commitments over the next few years."

Pointing to MPIC's ambitious investment program in the years ahead, Lim said, "Ourborrowing costs are rising principally because of such significant investment plans, and it may take some time before our new road, water, energy and logistics projects are completed and able to make a contribution to earnings. The timing mismatch between investment and profits may influence our near-term profit outlook - which we are addressing."

Progress on long-running differences with regulators over tariffs is helping MPIC'sbottom line, the CEO said. In water, following a constructive and professional rate rebasing, we were awarded a 16.2% tariff increase-excluding inflation-to be implemented on a staggered basis. The MWSS also approved a 5.7% inflation-linked tariff increase on 1stJanuary 2019. All this is good news, but unfortunately, the rebasingdidn't address the corporate income tax recovery issue inherited from the previousAdministration,which we continue to pursue."

Turning to toll roads Lim said,"We are awaiting notice to publish new toll rates which address part of our pending tariff issues, albeit also on a staggered basis. This willcoincide with our official opening of the new Harbour Link extension of the NLEX which took place on 28thFebruary 2019. While we still have further to go before fully resolving our toll rate issues, the progress to date is encouraging."

Looking ahead, the MPIC Chief Executive said,"I expect continued strong volume growth for 2019. Whilst additional financing costs will slow down profit growth, it is early in the year to gauge how our operating companies are likely to perform - thus for now we are not able to give an earnings guidance for 2019."

The record date for MPIC's final 2018 dividend is 20thMarch 2019. The payment date is 3rdApril 2019.

Operational Review

POWER:

MPIC's powerbusiness contributed₱10.8 billion to Core Net Income in 2018, an increase of 15% driven by the June 2017 purchase of the last 25% in Beacon Electric not already owned by MPIC and good results at MERALCO which more than offset a decline at Global Business Power Corporation("Global Power").

MERALCO

MERALCO's Core Net Income for2018 rose 11% to₱22.4 billion. Core Net Income growth was driven by a 5% increase in energy sales, slightly lower tariffs, and a reversal of provisions following the adoption of a new accounting standard.

Energy sales rose across all customer classes. Residential growth was driven by expansion in thesouth section of MERALCO's franchisewhile the commercial sector grew on continued expansion of the real estate, retail trade, and hotel sectors, with Industrial sector growth rooted in the healthy performance of the semiconductor, food & beverage, and rubber and plastics industries.

Total revenues rose 8% to₱304.5 billion on higher energy sales together with increased pass-through generation charges partly offset by customers transitioning to other retail electricity sellers.

MERALCO spent₱13.7 billion on capital expenditures in 2018 to address critical loading of existing facilities and to support growth in demand and customer connections.

On MERALCO'skey power generation projects through MERALCO PowerGenCorporation ("MGen"):

San Buenaventura Power Limited, a joint venture between MGen and a subsidiary ofThailand'sEGCO Group, is developing a 455 MW (net) supercritical coal-fired power plant in Mauban, Quezon. Construction is proceeding as scheduled, with commercial operation due in the third quarter of this year. The

plant capacity is contracted under an ERC-approved Power Supply Agreement("PSA") with MERALCO.

There is no reportable progress on the numerous PSAs still with ERC for approval. We are increasingly concerned about the risk of power shortages in the future given the continuing increase in power demand as our economy grows.

MERALCO continues to work on its strategy of building a diversified power generation portfolio of high efficiency, low emission coal-fired plants and renewable energy sources.

The full text of MERALCO's Earnings Press Release issued on 26thFebruary 2019 is available athttp://www.meralco.com.ph.

Global Power

Global Power sold 4,822 GWH in 2018, an increase of 8% from a year earlier. However, Core Net Income for 2018 declined 15% to ₱2.5 billion due to depreciation and interest costs for Panay Energy Development Corporation's150 MW plant from 1stJune 2018 onwards and lower margins from WESM sales due to higher coal and fuel costs.

Alsons Thermal Energy Corporation, in which Global Power has a 50% interest, is on track to commence operation of its second 105 MW (80 MW contracted) expansion plant in Maasim, Saranggani by the second half of this year.

Global Power plans to invest in renewable energy projects to complement its current fossil fuel capacity.

Energy from Waste

MPIC's effort to improve sustainable initiatives gained traction with progress on the following projects:

In November 2018, MPIC through its wholly owned subsidiary Metpower Venture Partners Holdings, Inc. signed agreements with Dole PhilippinesInc. ("Dole") to design, construct and operateintegrated waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities specifically for Dole. This project uses the derived biogas from the anaerobic digestion of fruit waste to supply a portion of the diesel and power requirements ofDole'scanneries located in South Cotabato. The biogas facilities, with construction completion expected by first quarter of 2020, will generate 5.7 MW of clean energy for Dole and reduce its CO2 emission by 100,000 tons per year.

With no comparable proposals to challenge the Quezon City Solid Waste Management Facility Project, the MPIC-led consortium with Covanta Energy, LLC and Macquarie Group, Ltd. expects to receive the Notice of Award by 1sthalf of 2019. The waste treatment facility will convert up to

3,000 metric tons a day of municipal waste into 36 MW (net) of electricity.

TOLLROADS:

Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation ("MPTC")recordedCore Net Income of ₱4.5 billion in 2018, a 13% increase from₱3.9 billion a year earlier. MPTC'ssystem-wide vehicle entries averaged 916,886 a day, including road networks in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Tollroads in the Philippines:

Average daily vehicle entries for all three of our domestic tollways system (NLEX, CAVITEX and SCTEX) rose 7% to 478,315 compared with 445,350 in 2017.

Traffic rose 7% on the NLEX and surged by 15% on the SCTEX following integration of these two roads and the opening of additional lanes in 2017. Traffic on the CAVITEX rose 5% driven by growth in residential communities in Cavite and tourism in Batangas.

Tollroad projects are steadily moving ahead:

Length (In Km) Construction Cost (In Billions) Target Completion Right of Way Progress Expansions to existing roads NLEX Harbour Link (Segment 10) NLEX Harbour Link (Radial Road 10) NLEX Lane Widening Phase 2 CAVITEX Segment 4 Extension CAVITEX - C5 South Link NLEX Citi Link Stand-alone road projects NLEX-SLEX Connector Road Cebu Cordova Link Expressway Cavite Laguna Expressway TOTAL 5.8 2.6 N/A 1.2 7.7 11.5 8.0 8.5 45.4 90.7 ₱10.5 6.7 2.1 1.2 12.7 15.0 23.3 26.6 16.5 ₱114.6 Officially opened 28th February 2019 2019 2020 2021 2021 2024 2021 2021 2022 100% 92% N/A 85% 97% 0% 63% 100% 40%

MPTC expects to spend approximately₱104.3 billion on road projects over the next five years, although this figure could rise by a further₱25 billion if MPTC were to secure the Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway for which it was recently awarded Original Proponent status.

The estimates for planned road investments assume satisfactory resolution of various overdue tariff adjustments, now ranging between 20% and 48% on different parts of the network, without which further investment will be delayed. MPTC is waiting for notice to publish increased toll rates for NLEX coinciding with the opening of the NLEX Harbour