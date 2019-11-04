MetroPlus Announces Start of Annual Open Enrollment Period for Its Gold Health Plan Option Offered to City Employees

City employees can choose MetroPlus Gold November 1 through November 29;

there are no plan premiums and no copays for most in-network services

Gold membership more than tripled since 2016 when it was first rolled out to all NYC employees

MetroPlus Health Plan today announced the start of the annual fall open enrollment period for its MetroPlus Gold health plan – available exclusively to all New York City employees, non-Medicare eligible retirees, their spouses or qualified domestic partners, and eligible dependents. With $0 premiums, $0 copays, and $0 deductibles, MetroPlus Gold’s basic plan is offered at no cost to city employees. City employees have the opportunity to choose MetroPlus November 1 through November 29, during the fall open enrollment period. The push to enroll more City employees and their eligible dependents in MetroPlus Gold plan is one more way in which MetroPlus is strategically supporting New York City's commitment to guarantee health care to all New Yorkers.

With more than 31,000 provider sites across New York City, MetroPlus Gold features a comprehensive benefit package. There are no plan premiums, and no copays for most in-network services, including primary care visits, specialists, lab, and x-rays. No pre-authorizations are required for any outpatient services, and there are no written referrals to an in-network specialist. A low-cost prescription drug rider is also available, along with enhanced member extras, including wellness programs and gym reimbursement

“We’ve had a resounding response from city government employees across the five boroughs to MetroPlus Gold,” said Talya Schwartz, M.D, President and CEO of MetroPlus. “We are proud to be the plan of choice for New York City police officers, social service workers, university professors and thousands of other government employees. We are partnering with dozens of city agencies during this open enrollment period, and year-round, to offer our quality health plan to many more of their employees, as well as the New Yorkers who receive their services.”

“I’ve only been with the City for five years,” said Arleny Alvarado, of NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull. “Prior to that, I was in the private sector and I’ve used other health insurance companies. MetroPlus Gold actually compares very high up there with them. The network, the doctors, they’re amazing. I go to a specialist and I don’t have to wait long periods of time to be seen. It’s very easy to navigate the system MetroPlus Gold has. For any City employee, it’s an opportunity to try something new, something different, something better.”

“Being a City employee and getting MetroPlus Gold is kind of like VIP treatment,” said David Rhoden, of The Office of the Bronx District Attorney. “You’re not paying the copays, you’re not paying the premiums. You’re not worrying. You just know you’re going to get in, you’re going to get it done, and it’s a good feeling! I’ve never had an issue finding a doctor near me. The ease is great. The gym reimbursement? It’s a no-brainer, I think. They’re basically paying you to use the services. I’m not sure if there are any other insurances that do that, but MetroPlus Gold does it.”

City workers interested in enrolling can contact the benefits manager where they work for more information, or call MetroPlus Gold member services at 1-877-475-3795, Monday through Saturday, 8AM to 8PM.

More than 16,200 City employees and government retirees chose MetroPlus as their preferred health plan by the end of 2018, compared to 11,320 at the end of 2017. Moving into its annual fall open enrollment period, the MetroPlus Gold option has now more than tripled its membership to 17,343 as of October 2019 since it first rolled out in 2016 and plans to build on this success during November’s open enrollment.

