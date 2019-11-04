Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

MetroPlus Announces Start of Annual Open Enrollment Period for Its Gold Health Plan Option Offered to City Employees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 02:01pm EST

City employees can choose MetroPlus Gold November 1 through November 29;
there are no plan premiums and no copays for most in-network services

Gold membership more than tripled since 2016 when it was first rolled out to all NYC employees

MetroPlus Health Plan today announced the start of the annual fall open enrollment period for its MetroPlus Gold health plan – available exclusively to all New York City employees, non-Medicare eligible retirees, their spouses or qualified domestic partners, and eligible dependents. With $0 premiums, $0 copays, and $0 deductibles, MetroPlus Gold’s basic plan is offered at no cost to city employees. City employees have the opportunity to choose MetroPlus November 1 through November 29, during the fall open enrollment period. The push to enroll more City employees and their eligible dependents in MetroPlus Gold plan is one more way in which MetroPlus is strategically supporting New York City's commitment to guarantee health care to all New Yorkers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191104005835/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

With more than 31,000 provider sites across New York City, MetroPlus Gold features a comprehensive benefit package. There are no plan premiums, and no copays for most in-network services, including primary care visits, specialists, lab, and x-rays. No pre-authorizations are required for any outpatient services, and there are no written referrals to an in-network specialist. A low-cost prescription drug rider is also available, along with enhanced member extras, including wellness programs and gym reimbursement

“We’ve had a resounding response from city government employees across the five boroughs to MetroPlus Gold,” said Talya Schwartz, M.D, President and CEO of MetroPlus. “We are proud to be the plan of choice for New York City police officers, social service workers, university professors and thousands of other government employees. We are partnering with dozens of city agencies during this open enrollment period, and year-round, to offer our quality health plan to many more of their employees, as well as the New Yorkers who receive their services.”

“I’ve only been with the City for five years,” said Arleny Alvarado, of NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull. “Prior to that, I was in the private sector and I’ve used other health insurance companies. MetroPlus Gold actually compares very high up there with them. The network, the doctors, they’re amazing. I go to a specialist and I don’t have to wait long periods of time to be seen. It’s very easy to navigate the system MetroPlus Gold has. For any City employee, it’s an opportunity to try something new, something different, something better.”

“Being a City employee and getting MetroPlus Gold is kind of like VIP treatment,” said David Rhoden, of The Office of the Bronx District Attorney. “You’re not paying the copays, you’re not paying the premiums. You’re not worrying. You just know you’re going to get in, you’re going to get it done, and it’s a good feeling! I’ve never had an issue finding a doctor near me. The ease is great. The gym reimbursement? It’s a no-brainer, I think. They’re basically paying you to use the services. I’m not sure if there are any other insurances that do that, but MetroPlus Gold does it.”

City workers interested in enrolling can contact the benefits manager where they work for more information, or call MetroPlus Gold member services at 1-877-475-3795, Monday through Saturday, 8AM to 8PM.

More than 16,200 City employees and government retirees chose MetroPlus as their preferred health plan by the end of 2018, compared to 11,320 at the end of 2017. Moving into its annual fall open enrollment period, the MetroPlus Gold option has now more than tripled its membership to 17,343 as of October 2019 since it first rolled out in 2016 and plans to build on this success during November’s open enrollment.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pSHARP : announces Windows collaboration display with Skype
AQ
02:25pTARGETEVERYONE PUBL : Cecilia Hjertzell nominated as new board member
AQ
02:25pENTERGY : Louisiana Completes Reliability Project in Southwest Louisiana
PU
02:25pDALET : Finalization of the acquisition of the ooyala flex media platform business and subsequent share capital increase
PU
02:24pVIRTUS GLOBAL DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a) Notice
PR
02:23pThe Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
02:23pGlobal down syndrome foundation raises crucial awareness and $2.5m at marquee be beautiful be yourself fashion show
GL
02:22pAssocia Continues to Give Back to Communities with The Great Giveback Program
GL
02:20pARCELORMITTAL'S WITHDRAWAL FROM ILVA DEAL OVER LEGAL SHIELD IS AN ALIBI : minister
RE
02:20pBEASLEY BROADCAST : George Beasley to Receive Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : publishes details of Share Buyback Program 2019/I
2BARCLAYS PLC : Equity trading to only get bloodier in Europe after Macquarie exit
3NOKIA OYJ : Nokia and Innventure collaborate to innovate and scale disruptive technologies
4LUYE PHARMA GROUP LTD. : LUYE PHARMA : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - LY01008 (BIOSIMILAR TO AVASTIN) COMPLETED PRIM..
5SAUDI ARAMCO: the oil colossus

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group