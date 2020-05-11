MetroPlus Health Plan CEO Talya Scwartz, M.D., Among Top City Leaders to Discuss NYC's Populations Most Vulnerable to the Coronavirus Pandemic in Special City & State Webinar

MetroPlusHealth President and CEO, Talya Schwartz M.D., to join other City leaders in a special panel discussion addressing New York City communities especially at risk during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

MetroPlus Health Plan today announced that President and CEO, Talya Schwartz, M.D., will be among top City leaders convening on Tuesday, May 12th, at 2:00pm to discuss the City’s populations most vulnerable to the Coronavirus pandemic in a special webinar, featuring a panel of top government experts and industry leaders. The webinar will bring together NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Commissioner Dr. Oxiris Barbot, NYC Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez, NYC Council Member Francisco Moya, R.A.I.N. Total Care, Inc. President and CEO Anderson Torres, PhD, LCSW-R., and MetroPlusHealth’s Dr. Talya Schwartz.

New York City has been the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, in particular, in the minority communities, and New Yorkers are actively working to meet the needs of seniors, many of whom are unable to leave their homes; schoolchildren, who typically rely on free meals at school; and the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who have been left jobless as a result of the crisis. Panelists will address what New York City is doing to protect its most vulnerable populations, what services are being offered, and what more can be done.

The free event will take place on Tuesday, May 12th from 2:00pm-3:00pm via Zoom, and is the fifth installment of the City & State Webinar Series amid the pandemic. The webinar is sponsored by MetroPlusHealth and R.A.I.N. Total Care, Inc. Free registration is available at www.cityandstateny.com/events.

“At MetroPlusHealth, we have been working hard since this crisis began to care for our nearly 550,000 members, many of whom come from precisely the populations this webinar will be discussing,” said President and CEO of MetroPlus Health Plan Talya Schwartz, MD. “We welcome the opportunity to share some of the challenges our members are facing – and some of the strategies we have put in place to support them during this difficult time – with other City leaders who are working hard on behalf of those who most need our help.”

