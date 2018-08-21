Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Metropolitan Board Approves Agreement Delivering Water Reliability to Sycuan Tribe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/21/2018 | 11:36pm CEST

Agreement supplies water to un-annexed area of San Diego Reservation

An agreement that will help boost water reliability for the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation in San Diego County was approved today by the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.

Through the water service agreement between Metropolitan, the Sycuan tribe, San Diego County Water Authority and Padre Dam Municipal Water District, water will be delivered to 227 acres of developed land on the Sycuan Indian Reservation, located in an unincorporated area of San Diego County, just east of El Cajon. The federally recognized tribe has historically relied on independent groundwater supplies to serve this portion of its reservation and sought a more reliable supply.

“Metropolitan delivers about 85 percent of the water used in San Diego County. It is important for the Sycuan tribe to have access to the same high-quality, reliable water supply enjoyed by the rest of the region,” said Metropolitan General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger.

Although more recently acquired land on the reservation is serviced by the Padre Dam Municipal Water District and the Otay Water District, the tribe’s original 640-acre reservation, including the 227 acres served under this agreement, were never annexed by any water district, leaving the tribe to rely on groundwater for that portion of the reservation.

“As a responsible government providing a wide range of services to the public – including law enforcement, firefighting and healthcare – the Sycuan tribe requires a dependable water supply. This agreement with Metropolitan and our local water agencies provides that – to our tribal members, employees, customers, and residents – and further ensures Sycuan’s leadership role in creating positive economic opportunities throughout the region,” said Sycuan Tribal Chairman Cody Martinez.

“Metropolitan has an established record of finding cooperative ways to deliver water to tribes in our service area, including agreements with the Soboba, Pechanga, and now the Sycuan,” said Metropolitan board Chairman Randy Record. “This action represents our commitment to supporting the communities we serve throughout Southern California.”

A state law passed in 2016 (AB 2470, Gonzalez) facilitated the agreement, allowing for the delivery of and payment for water without requiring that the land be fully annexed. Under the agreement, Sycuan will follow all the same terms and conditions and receive the same service as other Metropolitan customers. The agreement is similar to a water supply agreement approved in 2016 with the Pechanga Band of Luiseno Mission Indians.

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:15aMEDICAL ELECTRONICS 2018 MARKET SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH AND TOP KEY PLAYER GROWTH ANALYSIS 2024 FORECAST REPORT : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Medical Electronics Market by component (displays, batteries, memory devices, microprocessors/microcontrollers, and sensors), application (monitoring, treatment, and diagnosis) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
12:12aPUMA RUDOLF DASSLER SPORT : #Suede #Sportstyle #Hikmet Sugoer 0 21-Aug-2018 CELEBRATING 50 YEARS OF SUEDE WITH A HANDCRAFTED CLASSIC
PU
12:12aMANDALAY RESOURCES : Nunavut's Lupin gold mine fined for not filing environmental reports on time
AQ
12:12aWAL MART STORES : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership
PU
12:12aSARATOGA INVESTMENT : August 21, 2018 Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Public Offering of $35 Million 6.25% Notes Due 2025
PU
12:12aJACOBS ENGINEERING : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership DEMETRIOU STEVEN J.
PU
12:12aFITNESS EQUIPMENT MARKET TO WITNESS STEADY GROWTH AT 5.40% CAGR DURING 2018-2024 : The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Fitness Equipment Market by type (cardiovascular, strength training equipment), end user (home consumer, health clubs/gyms), region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, RoW) through main geographies in the global market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.
AQ
12:10aCOLOR COSMETICS MARKET OPPORTUNITIES, KEY GROWTH FACTORS, ONGOING TRENDS, MARKET PERSPECTIVE AND FORECAST TILL 2024 : The global color cosmetics market was dominated by the North America region over the historic period of 2015-16, followed by Europe, due to innovations in color cosmetics, high consumer disposable income and new product launches in color cosmetic market in the region are contributing to the growth of color cosmetics market.
AQ
12:09a'THEY SIT THERE OFTEN' : Oak Parkers at forum speak on idling trains, bridge strikes
AQ
12:09aLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 in Rockwell Medical, Inc. to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Swrve Establishes Asia Pacific Office and Hires Scott Mirabello as Regional Director, Asia Pacific
2STRATA-X ENERGY LTD : STRATA X ENERGY : X Announces Results of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders a..
3SARATOGA INVESTMENT CORP : Saratoga Investment Corp. Prices Public Offering of $35 Million 6.25% Notes Due 202..
4REDISHRED CAPITAL CORP. : REDISHRED CAPITAL : “Redishred”) Announces Q2-2018 Results
5ISTAR INC : ISTAR : Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.