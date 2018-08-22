Metropolitan Board Welcomes Two New Directors Representing San Diego County Water Authority

Two new directors representing the San Diego County Water Authority have
joined Metropolitan Water District’s Board of Directors.
Longtime labor union leader Jerry Butkiewicz and Tim Smith, an engineer
in the water industry for 28 years, succeed directors Keith Lewinger and
Elsa Saxod, who served on the Metropolitan 38-member board for nine
years and nearly two years, respectively.
Butkiewicz will serve on the Communications and Legislation Committee
and the Water Planning and Stewardship Committee. Smith was named to the
Engineering and Operations Committee and the Finance and Insurance
Committee.
Butkiewicz, who was formally introduced at Tuesday’s (Aug. 21) board
meeting, was appointed to the Water Authority’s Board of Directors in
2016 to represent the city of San Diego. The Chicago native began his
career as a U.S. postal clerk and member of the American Postal Workers
Union in Phoenix. In 1980, Butkiewicz and his family moved to
California, where he was elected president of the local APWU and worked
at an Oceanside post office. From 1982 to 1995, he worked as the labor
liaison at the San Diego United Way.
In 1996, Butkiewicz was elected secretary-treasurer of the San Diego and
Imperial Counties Labor Council, a post he held until 2008. Butkiewicz
then accepted a position as workforce readiness manager for Sempra
Energy, from which he retired in 2016.
Smith is president of the Otay Water District Board of Directors and was
seated on the Water Authority’s board in 2017. As an adjunct professor
at San Diego State University, Smith teaches water courses in the civil,
construction and environmental engineering department. He began his
career as an engineer for Black & Veatch and Parsons Corp., before
shifting to the public sector as senior civil engineer for the Water
Authority. He then worked as a principal engineer for Helix Water
District.
Born in Columbus, Ohio, he earned his bachelor’s degree and master’s
degree in civil engineering from San Diego State University and is an
active member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American
Water Works Association.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving
nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water
from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local
supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation,
recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
Note to editors: Digital photos of Directors Butkiewicz and Smith are
available upon request.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005678/en/