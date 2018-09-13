Metropolitan Boosts Recreation at Diamond Valley Lake

The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is making
improvements to enhance recreation at Diamond Valley Lake, recently
named 2018’s number two destination in the West for bass fishing by Bassmaster
Magazine.
The lake near Hemet in southwest Riverside County is Southern
California’s largest drinking water reservoir. To outdoor enthusiasts,
it is known for its great fishing, extensive hiking and biking trails
and spectacular wildflower blooms. Recent improvements now offer
visitors new, permanent marina restrooms and may soon include longer
hours for approved activities in early mornings and evenings.
“These improvements represent creative, cost-efficient ways to build on
recreational uses of our stunning Diamond Valley Lake,” said
Metropolitan board Chairman Randy Record. “We have invested millions of
dollars into turning this resource into a world-class fishing
destination. We look forward to more conversations with our partners
about how we can work together to continue making improvements to the
area for the benefit of local residents and visitors alike, while
protecting our water and natural resources.”
Expanded marina hours have been made possible by recent upgrades to the
facility’s main access road to protect local wildlife, most active at
night. Metropolitan installed 10 steel plates over concrete culverts on
either side of the road to ensure animals can safely cross, and added
rumble strips and signs to slow traffic. The road improvements mean the
marina’s concessionaire could keep the marina open during pre-dawn and
late-night hours. The marina currently operates from sunrise to sunset,
except for special events. Metropolitan also is currently seeking a
long-term concessionaire through a request for proposals process.
In addition, Metropolitan is exploring the possibility of connecting the
trails between Diamond Valley Lake and nearby Lake Skinner. Body contact
activities remain prohibited at the reservoir to ensure the safety of
the region’s drinking water.
The improvements align with a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding
Metropolitan signed last year with Eastern Municipal Water District,
city of Hemet, Valley-Wide Recreation and Park District and Riverside
County to explore long-term potential development of recreational
facilities surrounding the lake. The MOU outlines responsibilities of
each agency regarding improvements, much of which will depend on outside
funding sources, including private investors and grant funding.
“While our primary mission is to deliver a high-quality, reliable water
supply to millions of Southern California residents, we value the
opportunity to work with our communities, including those surrounding
our facilities, to enhance recreational opportunities and protect our
natural resources,” Metropolitan General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger
said.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative of 26 cities and water agencies serving
nearly 19 million people in six counties. The district imports water
from the Colorado River and Northern California to supplement local
supplies, and helps its members to develop increased water conservation,
recycling, storage and other resource-management programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180913006092/en/