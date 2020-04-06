Metropolitan Dermatology : Launches Televisits in Response to the Pandemic.

CLARK, N.J., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metropolitan Dermatology, a leading dermatology practice with locations throughout New Jersey and New York, is expanding patient services to include telemedicine as a solution to these trying times. Now new and existing patients may be seen in virtual visits by our Board Certified dermatologists and Physician Assistants from the comfort and convenience of their own homes. "If you have a smart phone, tablet or laptop, you can immediately begin working with a member of our team who will be able to evaluate, diagnose and treat many common conditions remotely," says Dr. Alex Doctoroff, founder and CEO of Metropolitan Dermatology. "For patients with psoriasis, allergic conditions, acne, rosacea, eczema, and many other ailments, our providers can prescribe medications over the internet. Many area pharmacies are now delivering medications right to your door, obviating the need for patients to leave home". Urgent in-person visits are still available in our Clark, Kearny, South Plainfield, Staten Island, Vineland and West New York locations to help keep ERs and urgent care facilities accessible to those with acute needs.

It is of top priority to all of our providers to continue offering dermatological care during this moment of uncertainty. Video visits serve the entire community in the crucial effort of social distancing. "The safety and well being of our patients and staff is our singular focus," says Dr. Doctoroff.

Appointments, including those for immediate, same day needs, may be booked on metropolitanderm.com .

About Metropolitan Dermatology

Metropolitan Dermatology is a privately held, modern group dermatology practice with 10 locations in New Jersey and Staten Island. Founded by Dr. Alex Doctoroff, affilliate of the world renowned Columbia University and New York Presbyterian Hospital, the practice provides a wide variety of services in cosmetic, medical and surgical dermatology. The expertise of our providers ranges from Mohs micrographic surgery for the treatment of skin cancer, to the treatment of psoriasis and allergic skin conditions, to photodynamic therapy for sun damage, pre-cancerous skin lesions, and acne.

