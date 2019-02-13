Metropolitan Increases Rebate for Popular Turf Program to Promote Water Savings Outdoors

The Metropolitan Water District is giving Southern Californians another
reason to replace their thirsty grass with more sustainable landscaping
– more money.
Metropolitan’s Board of Directors voted Tuesday (Feb. 12) to double the
rebate the agency offers for replacing turf, increasing it to $2 a
square foot of grass removed. The board also adopted other changes to
make it easier to participate in the program.
“There are already a lot of reasons for Southern Californians to be more
water-efficient in their yards. Gardens filled with succulents, poppies
and other California natives are beautiful and attract birds and
butterflies. And as the climate changes, we all need to be doing our
part to permanently reduce our water use,” Metropolitan board Chairwoman
Gloria Gray said. “But as if that isn’t enough, we’re offering a little
extra incentive through our turf replacement program.”
Applications for the rebate will be available at bewaterwise.com
beginning April 1. Up to $50 million in applications will be accepted
each year. Some of Metropolitan’s member agencies also will offer
additional cash incentives.
In 2014 and 2015, during the peak of California’s record-breaking
drought, Metropolitan offered a similar turf
removal rebate as part of the nation’s largest water conservation
program. The immensely popular program spurred the removal of 160
million square feet of grass across Southern California – expected to
annually save 21,600 acre-feet of water, enough to serve about 64,000
households.
Metropolitan brought the rebate back last year at a reduced amount of $1
for each square foot of turf removed. The increased rebate is expected
to help Metropolitan meet its goal to conserve an additional 180,000
acre-feet of water by 2040, enough water for about 540,000 Southern
California homes.
“Increasing conservation in the region is a key pillar of ensuring the
Southland has a reliable water supply for decades to come,” Metropolitan
General Manager Jeffrey Kightlinger said. “More than half of all
household water use occurs outside, so swapping out grass for more
water-efficient landscapes and native plants can go a long way to
reaching our conservation goals.”
“The drought inspired a lot of people to make this change – and driving
through neighborhoods today you see some beautiful results. But climate
change and our growing economy means we all need to increase our
long-term water efficiency, regardless of the weather,” Kightlinger
added.
Other changes to the turf replacement program approved by Metropolitan’s
board include:
-
Increasing the maximum square footage to 5,000 square feet for
residential projects and 50,000 square feet for commercial projects,
allowing larger properties, such as schools and parks, to participate.
-
Removing the requirement that program participants must first remove
turf from their front yard.
-
Decreasing the number of replacement plants required for areas where
grass has been removed to three plants per 100 square feet.
Rules also require a landscape plan, a watershed approach, efficient
irrigation and mulch coverage. Synthetic turf is not eligible for the
program.
More information about the turf replacement program and about
water-efficient landscaping, as well as other water-saving and rebate
programs, is available at Metropolitan’s online water-saving portal, bewaterwise.com.
The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is a
state-established cooperative that, along with its 26 cities and retail
suppliers, provide water for nearly 19 million people in six counties.
The district imports water from the Colorado River and Northern
California to supplement local supplies, and helps its members to
develop increased water conservation, recycling, storage and other
resource-management programs.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190213005888/en/