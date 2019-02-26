Metropolitan Opera Soprano Danielle Talamantes, A graduate of McLean (VA) High School, In concert with The City Choir of Washington (TCCW) To Sing and Celebrate the best of French Choral Music

The City Choir of Washington:
WHAT:
The
Glory of France, a choral concert including works by
Gabriel Fauré, Cesar Franck, Maurice Duruflé, and Francis Poulenc;
highlighted by Duruflé’s Sanctus (from Requiem) and
Poulenc’s Gloria.
WHO:
Critically acclaimed Metropolitan Opera soprano Danielle
Talamantes, The
City Choir of Washington and Chamber Orchestra
Led by Artistic Director Robert Shafer, with Pianist
Peter Uhlir and Organist Paul Skevington.
WHEN:
Sunday, March 10, 4:30 PM EST
WHERE:
Saint
Luke Catholic Church
7001 Georgetown Pike
McLean, VA 22101
Danielle
Talamantes’ voice has been critically acclaimed and
praised by a variety of music critics across the country. Larry
Lapidus, critic for the The Spokesman-Review, Spokane,
WA, summed up many of Talamantes glowing reviews when he wrote:
“The soprano soloist in both the Bach cantata and the Mozart motet
was Danielle
Talamantes, whose voice displayed not only beauty and
power, but the dazzling agility required to negotiate the torrents of
embellishment, or “coloratura,” demanded in both works. As remarkable as
these performances were in themselves, Talamantes’ achievement was all
the more impressive to those who had attended her solo song recital… the
night before, and heard her mastery of repertoire that made totally
different demands…” “For a soprano voice of such size and power as we
heard on Saturday, in songs of Turina, Granados and Ellington, also to
possess such nimbleness and agility is a very rare phenomenon, indeed.“
– March, 2017
Among the individuals and organizations contributing to the concert are
Professors Elizabeth Cross, Georgetown University; Annegret
Fauser, University of North Carolina, and Katrin Schultheiss, The
George Washington University.
The concert is the third of TCCW’s 2018-19 four concert season. The
season concludes Sunday, May 19 with Baroque and Beyond;
a concert celebrating some of the most popular choral works by
Mozart, Handel and Heinrich Schutz.
For more information or to purchase tickets go to: The
Glory of France
NOTE TO MEDIA: For additional
concert information, or to arrange an interview with soprano Danielle
Talamantes or Artistic Director Robert Shafer, please contact Michael
Darling at (302) 644-7116 or (202) 997-8263 or by
email: mdarlingbox@aol.com.
