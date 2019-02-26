Log in
Metropolitan Opera Soprano Danielle Talamantes, A graduate of McLean (VA) High School, In concert with The City Choir of Washington (TCCW) To Sing and Celebrate the best of French Choral Music

02/26/2019 | 06:31am EST

The City Choir of Washington:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005284/en/

Danielle Talamantes (Photo: Business Wire)

Danielle Talamantes (Photo: Business Wire)

WHAT:

 

The Glory of France, a choral concert including works by Gabriel Fauré, Cesar Franck, Maurice Duruflé, and Francis Poulenc; highlighted by Duruflé’s Sanctus (from Requiem) and Poulenc’s Gloria.

 

WHO:

Critically acclaimed Metropolitan Opera soprano Danielle Talamantes, The City Choir of Washington and Chamber Orchestra

Led by Artistic Director Robert Shafer, with Pianist Peter Uhlir and Organist Paul Skevington.

 

WHEN:

Sunday, March 10, 4:30 PM EST

 

WHERE:

Saint Luke Catholic Church

7001 Georgetown Pike

McLean, VA 22101

Danielle Talamantes’ voice has been critically acclaimed and praised by a variety of music critics across the country. Larry Lapidus, critic for the The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, WA, summed up many of Talamantes glowing reviews when he wrote:

“The soprano soloist in both the Bach cantata and the Mozart motet was Danielle Talamantes, whose voice displayed not only beauty and power, but the dazzling agility required to negotiate the torrents of embellishment, or “coloratura,” demanded in both works. As remarkable as these performances were in themselves, Talamantes’ achievement was all the more impressive to those who had attended her solo song recital… the night before, and heard her mastery of repertoire that made totally different demands…” “For a soprano voice of such size and power as we heard on Saturday, in songs of Turina, Granados and Ellington, also to possess such nimbleness and agility is a very rare phenomenon, indeed.“ – March, 2017

Among the individuals and organizations contributing to the concert are Professors Elizabeth Cross, Georgetown University; Annegret Fauser, University of North Carolina, and Katrin Schultheiss, The George Washington University.

The concert is the third of TCCW’s 2018-19 four concert season. The season concludes Sunday, May 19 with Baroque and Beyond; a concert celebrating some of the most popular choral works by Mozart, Handel and Heinrich Schutz.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to: The Glory of France

NOTE TO MEDIA: For additional concert information, or to arrange an interview with soprano Danielle Talamantes or Artistic Director Robert Shafer, please contact Michael Darling at (302) 644-7116 or (202) 997-8263 or by email: mdarlingbox@aol.com.


© Business Wire 2019
